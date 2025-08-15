0x: Coinbase was attacked by MEV robots due to its misconfiguration, and customer funds were not affected

By: PANews
2025/08/15 08:57
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0137-3.92%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.0065-9.75%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001827-2.29%

PANews reported on August 15th that 0x tweeted that a recent incident was caused by a third-party misconfiguration of token approvals for a permissionless contract. 0x smart contracts and APIs have always maintained high security, and customer funds have never been at risk. 0x also warned against setting quotas on Settler. Always set quotas on Permit2 or AllowanceHolder.

Earlier news reported that Coinbase was attacked by MEV robots due to interaction with the 0x exchange, resulting in a loss of approximately US$300,000.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

TikTok slams U.S. congressman for TRUMP memecoin buy accusations

TikTok slams U.S. congressman for TRUMP memecoin buy accusations

The TikTok official X account denies accusations from Congressman Brad Sherman alleging its ‘Chinese owners’ have bought $300 million worth of TRUMP memecoins to get Trump to prolong its extension. In a recent post, the official account replied to Sherman…
U
U$0.021+0.47%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.69-3.54%
GET
GET$0.011587+1.18%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 20:59
Share
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001877+10.02%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000078-1.26%
AaveToken
AAVE$279.46-2.96%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Share
Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09999-0.88%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.283-1.07%
HAI
HAI$0.010298-0.82%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Share

Trending News

More

TikTok slams U.S. congressman for TRUMP memecoin buy accusations

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds