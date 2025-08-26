$1.25 Billion for Solana Co. Launch

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 19:13
Key Highlights

  • Pantera aims to raise $1.25 billion to fund Solana Co., boosting Solana’s corporate presence.
  • Pantera invests $300M in Digital Asset Treasuries to grow blockchain assets.
  • Solana Co. could make Pantera the largest Solana coin holder publicly.

Pantera Capital Eyes $1.25 Billion Solana Fund, Could Create Largest Corporate Holder of Solana Coins

Investment giant Pantera Capital is reportedly planning to create a new entity, Solana Co., with the goal of raising up to $1.25 billion. This new company would be a publicly traded vehicle designed to act as a reserve asset for the Solana blockchain. If the plan succeeds, Solana Co. could become the largest corporate holder of Solana coins, surpassing other public entities.

According to Decrypt, which cited a report from The Information, Pantera Capital is aiming to raise this significant sum in a two-stage capital raising. The initial phase seeks $500 million, followed by an additional $750 million through the issuance of token warrants.

The filing states that the deal could mark a significant milestone for Solana’s growing influence in the cryptocurrency market, giving Pantera a chance to further cement itself as a major player in the blockchain world.

It would be the largest Solana treasury company.

Pantera Capital’s Bold Move: $1.25 Billion for Solana Co.

In a bid to expand its holdings, Pantera plans to create Solana Co., which could become the largest corporate holder of Solana.

  • Stage 1: $500 million raise
  • Stage 2: $750 million through token warrants
  • Future Vision: Transforming Solana into a long-term reserve asset

A Game Changer for Solana

In addition to the potential $1.25 billion raise, Pantera Capital has also made significant investments in Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs), which are designed to store cryptocurrencies in ways that maximize value and profits. In August 2025, Pantera invested $300 million into DATs. These investments aim to increase the long-term attractiveness of the underlying tokens.

Pantera’s DAT portfolio includes Solana as well as other major cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, along with stakes in promising companies like Twenty One Capital, DeFi Development Corp, and Sharplink Gaming.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/10720/pantera-capital-could-create-the-largest-corporate-solana-holder-with-1-25-b

