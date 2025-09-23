$1.3 Trillion Morgan Stanley to Launch Bitcoin Trading in Months

SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements

The post SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC is flipping the table on crypto regulation. Chairman Paul Atkins said on Fox Business that the agency wants to roll out a new “innovation exemption” by the end of this year. This rule would let crypto firms launch products straight into the market without having to follow rules that don’t match the technology. The decisions follow months of legal cleanup, as Atkins confirmed the SEC has already dropped several crypto enforcement actions filed under former Chair Gary Gensler, saying those cases were “burdensome” and didn’t make sense anymore. According to the Mornings with Maria interview, this exemption is part of a broader effort to give the crypto industry a stable regulatory floor to build from. “We’re trying to give the marketplace some kind of stable platform upon which they can introduce their products,” Paul said. The SEC has also created a new crypto task force to help structure what he called a “new approach” to crypto oversight. Paul floated the innovation exemption idea back in July, but this is the first time he’s committed to a deadline. Since Donald Trump’s return to the Oval, the vibe at the SEC has clearly changed. Paul made it clear that crypto firms should not have to “comply with incompatible or burdensome prescriptive regulatory requirements.” Paul calls for fewer reports, more IPOs, and tighter rulemaking with CFTC Paul also wants to cut down on how often companies report earnings. He told Maria Bartiromo the current quarterly system is outdated, and backed Trump’s suggestion that companies should report just twice a year. Paul pointed out that before 1970, U.S. public companies didn’t report every quarter. “Foreign companies listed in the U.S. only report every six months,” he said, arguing it’s time to review whether the current structure still makes sense. He also noted…