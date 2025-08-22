1.3B NIGHT tokens claimed as Hoskinson midnight airdrop mid

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 05:46
NEAR
NEAR$2.451-3.69%
Threshold
T$0.01596-1.78%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000487+0.35%
Movement
MOVE$0.1269-2.60%
CHARLES
CHARLES$0.0001788-5.34%
  • Charles Hoskinson denies insider hoarding rumors for Midnight’s NIGHT token airdrop.
  • Over 1.3 billion NIGHT tokens claimed, with 69,000 wallets participating by August 19.
  • Midnight partners with Fireblocks to support secure institutional adoption of NIGHT tokens.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has shut down speculations that insiders are hoarding tokens in the Midnight network’s NIGHT token airdrop.

The Glacier Drop, which started in early August, has already seen over 1.3 billion NIGHT tokens claimed, showing strong interest from the crypto community. Hoskinson’s response comes as Midnight teams up with Fireblocks to enhance secure adoption by big players.

Midnight’s Airdrop Success and Partnerships

The speculations started with a meme on X claiming most NIGHT tokens would end up back with Hoskinson, suggesting the airdrop wasn’t attracting enough people.

Hoskinson called this misinformation and shared data showing over 69,000 wallets claimed 1.3 billion NIGHT tokens by August 19, about 5.5% of the total supply. He pointed out the airdrop is doing well, with 250 million tokens claimed in just the first 24 hours.

Analysts say the 60 day claim window ensures fairness, and fewer early claims could mean bigger payouts. For those who join later, possibly leading to a rush near the deadline.

Midnight, a privacy focused project tied to Cardano, also announced a partnership with Fireblocks, a platform for safely managing digital assets. This move helps institutions claim and use NIGHT tokens securely.

Fireblocks supports Midnight’s goal of a private, secure blockchain future. The airdrop gives 50% of the 24 billion NIGHT tokens to Cardano’s ADA holders. 5% to XRP holders, and the rest to users on other blockchains like Bitcoin. Hoskinson’s focus on transparency aims to build trust as Midnight grows.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/1-3b-night-tokens-claimed-as-hoskinson-highlights-midnight-airdrop-success/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cailian News Agency citing CCTV News, on the 19th local time, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that the information it had
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0723+0.97%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 17:46
Share
From Cardano’s 100% Rally to Ethereum’s $12K Target: Why Cold Wallet’s $6.4M Stage 17 Presale at $0.00998 Could Be the Top Crypto Pick

From Cardano’s 100% Rally to Ethereum’s $12K Target: Why Cold Wallet’s $6.4M Stage 17 Presale at $0.00998 Could Be the Top Crypto Pick

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/from-cardanos-100-rally-to-ethereums-12k-target-why-cold-wallets-6-4m-stage-17-presale-at-0-00998-could-be-the-top-crypto-pick/
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021836-0.15%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000545+31.32%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 06:00
Share
U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has begun the process of rewriting its “open banking” regulations

U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has begun the process of rewriting its “open banking” regulations

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has begun the process of rewriting its “open banking” regulations.  As expected, the policy debate, which has been ongoing for a while and has banks and fintech companies at loggerheads, isn’t ending anytime soon, at least, not until the overhaul is complete. The decision to start a do-over […]
Threshold
T$0.01592-2.03%
U
U$0.0145-21.57%
SOON
SOON$0.2773+1.53%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 05:20
Share

Trending News

More

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

From Cardano’s 100% Rally to Ethereum’s $12K Target: Why Cold Wallet’s $6.4M Stage 17 Presale at $0.00998 Could Be the Top Crypto Pick

U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has begun the process of rewriting its “open banking” regulations

Tornado Cash’s Roman Storm Faces 5 Years for a Crime DOJ Now Says It Won’t Prosecute

Ethena crosses $500M in cumulative revenue as synthetic stablecoins gain ground