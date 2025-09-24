$1 Billion Coming To Bitcoin As Jiuzi Approves Crypto Policy

Jiuzi Holdings is moving into the crypto space with a massive $1 billion investment policy.

The company announced Wednesday that its board has formally approved a ‘Crypto Asset Investment Policy,’ authorizing up to $1 billion of cash reserves to be deployed into cryptocurrencies under a structured risk framework.

The company said the new policy comes with strict guardrails. The board has capped potential purchases at $1 billion and, at least initially, will limit allocations to Bitcoin and other crypto.

Any expansion into other digital assets would require additional board approval. The company also stressed it will not self-custody its holdings, instead relying on third-party providers it deems top tier in security.

Oversight will be handled by a newly formed Crypto Asset Risk Committee, led by CFO Huijie Gao, with updates to be reported to the board and disclosed through SEC filings.

The decision comes just one day after the company appointed Dr. Doug Buerger as Chief Operating Officer to lead the initiative.

Buerger, described by the firm as an industry veteran with decades of experience across blockchain and artificial intelligence, will oversee strategy, governance, and execution of the new treasury program.

“We are not engaging in short-term trading or speculation; rather, we view crypto assets as long-term stores of value to hedge against macroeconomic uncertainties,” Dr Buerger said in a statement.

Bitcoin as a market position

The move places Jiuzi among a growing list of companies experimenting with holding bitcoin on their balance sheets.

Dr. Buerger, who now assumes a central role in shaping that strategy, said he is “thrilled to lead this important treasury initiative supported by such a forward-thinking board and management team.”

While giants like Tesla and MicroStrategy have made headlines for their allocations, Jiuzi’s potential $1 billion deployment stands out relative to its current market size.

The company, based in Hangzhou, is best known for operating new energy vehicle charging stations across China, with a focus on lower-tier cities.

Jiuzi Holdings’s stock (JZXN) is trading up over 40% in premarket trading, according to market data.