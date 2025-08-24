1 Billion Solfart Tokens Gone, SOL & ETH Holders Cutting the Cheese

Crypto News

The Solfart.io token presale has reached over 1 billion tokens sold. A recent AMA with BeInCrypto helped catapult the already surging sales through a new milestone on Thursday. An analysis of presales transaction addresses reveals that Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH) coin holders are ‘cutting the cheese.’

By cutting the cheese, of course, this refers to the catchy slogan in all of the Solfart (SOLF) token’s viral videos spreading across X, Reddit, and TikTok. The new memecoin brand presents the ideal of uniting small and mid-size investor funds to create a crypto moonshot event, which everyone can now invest in at Solfart.io to get a cut of the success.

As a noble cause, the crypto trading psychology behind the project is working. Though the presale is only in its second week, there have already been single days where 25 million tokens are sold, with weekly sales totals still growing.

SOLF Token Presale Statistics

The average presale buy for the Solfat presale is estimated to be around $75. However, multiple ‘crypto fish’ or sharks have also made their way into the initial coin offering. Presale transaction history reveals the most significant buys in the Solfart ICO were between $1000 and $3000.

The most commonly held tokens between buyers are $ETH, $SOLD, and $SHIB. Although, understandably, many investors hold layer-1 blockchains’ native crypto coins, the SHIB holdings could be revealing an emerging trend that was not expected. The “Shib Army” may be taking notice of the opportunity in Solfart, as Shiba Inu memecoin tanks in value, which could lead to another surge in $SOLF presales in the coming week.

Shiba Inu Investors Join the ICO

This prediction is far from concrete; however, this indication would suggest the Solfart brand value is rising fast alongside presales numbers. Also, these indications add weight to predictions that the market capitalization of the $SOLF token could follow historical data of Bonk Inu (BONK) and reach $500 million in its first month.

Per a BeInCrypto AskMeAnything session on Thursday, the Solfart token co-founders are very frank about what the memecoin is for. The new ERC20/SPL hybrid primarily serves as an investment vehicle for traders to have a chance at multiplying their wealth.

Solfart Founder Agrees with Warren Buffett on Crypto

“Warren Buffett told us the truth. Stocks & Cryptos is simply this: good liquidity, investing your money, and watching the charts for the proper time to exit,” said one co-founder during the AMA with BeINCrypto.

He continues, “Our job is organizing marketing and building brand value. I think we’re doing an amazing job. No other memecoin has done a token presale with viral crypto commercials. And that proof of innovation and understanding is far from the end of what’s in store for the Solana and Ethereum blockchains with us.”

The frank message is a hit with investors as presales activity grew by over 1000% after the AskMeAnything session completed; most of the transactions were within 6 hours of the interview closeout.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

