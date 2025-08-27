1 in 4 UK adults open to investing in crypto for retirement: Survey

Over a quarter of Brits said they’d add crypto to their retirement portfolios, while 23% would even withdraw existing pension funds to invest in the space.

Around a quarter of British adults say they’re open to crypto forming part of their retirement plan, suggesting that crypto could claim a larger share of the UK’s multitrillion-dollar pension fund market.

UK insurance company Aviva said on Tuesday that its poll of 2,000 UK adults found 27% were open to crypto in their retirement fund, with just over 40% open to crypto saying they’re motivated by the higher potential returns.

The survey, which was conducted by Censuswide between June 4 and 6, also found that 23% of all surveygoers said they would consider withdrawing part, or all, of their existing pension to invest in crypto.

