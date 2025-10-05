‘$1 Million Bitcoin’ Advocate Mow Believes It’s Not Late to Buy Bitcoin

Bitcoin reached another milestone this week, hitting a new all-time high of $125,559 on Sunday, Oct. 5, before cooling down near $123,500. This keeps the asset firmly in six-figure territory, marking a seven-day gain of nearly 13%.

Against this context, Jan3 Chief Executive Samson Mow reiterated his well-established prediction that Bitcoin could ultimately trade at $1 million. He put out a statement on X saying that investors still have a chance to get the cryptocurrency for under $200,000, but he warned that time is running out.

Mow’s remarks line up with tightening supply. There are now 19.92 million circulating Bitcoin, close to the 21 million hard cap, leaving 1.1 million coins to be mined. At current prices, Bitcoin is worth an estimated $2.59 trillion, more than many multinational corporations and roughly equivalent to the GDP of major global economies.

$200,000 BTC

Market bulls view the $200,000 price point as the next major psychological level, and in their eyes institutional inflows and regulated products are likely to speed the rise up.

Exchange-traded funds in the U.S. and corporate treasury allocations are set to boost demand in the near term, while retail buyers continue to accumulate aggressively at each new dip.

Critics point to the risks of these valuations, but Mow says they are due to early adoption, not late entry. He sees BTC below $200,000 as a window that may soon close for investors watching supply and institutional interest.