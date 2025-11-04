ExchangeDEX+
$1 Million Bitcoin Price Prediction by Cardano Founder Sends Bitcoin Hyper Soaring

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 02:01
Crypto Presales

Takeaways:

  • Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson predicts $BTC will hit $1M after firing back at gold advocate Peter Schiff’s usual bearish stance.
  • Bitcoin currently trades around $108K with a $2.15T market cap as traders bite back at Schiff.
  • The $1M Bitcoin narrative is driving demand toward Layer 2 projects built to solve Bitcoin’s slow speed and high fees.
  • Bitcoin Hyper has raised $25.6M in its presale, aiming to be Bitcoin’s missing execution layer and opening up the door to DeFi, dApps, and memes on Bitcoin with low fees and lightning-fast speed.

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, has just called for a $1M $BTC.

Gold advocate Peter Schiff fired the first shot. He argued (as per usual) that Bitcoin is ‘a bubble about to pop’ because it has failed to keep up with the pace of gold and tech stocks. He pointed out that $BTC now trades about 10% below its all-time high, using this lag as proof that Bitcoin has run out of steam.

Hoskinson, like many, wasn’t having it. He hit back on X to point out how many times Schiff has been wrong. Ending on the fact that Schiff will be wrong at $1M $BTC.

Source: IOHK_Charles on X

Well, this debate has reignited a long-running argument between gold purists and crypto believers. Hundreds of traders were in Schiff’s replies, looking to prove him wrong.

Right now, $BTC sits around $107K-$108K, with a market cap of around $2.14T. Big-name voices such as Arthur Hayes, Jack Dorsey, and Samson Mow have all echoed Hoskinson’s view before now. They, along with corporate treasuries and large institutions, believe a $1M Bitcoin price is entirely achievable.

So, what’s the takeaway from all this? The $1M Bitcoin narrative is reshaping how builders and investors think about the network’s future. If Bitcoin truly becomes the world’s financial base layer, and perhaps someday overtakes gold to become the largest asset, users will want speed, scalability, and usability.

That’s where Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) comes in, creating the high-speed execution layer that could make a seven-figure Bitcoin actually usable.

Bitcoin’s $1M Dream Fuels Layer-2 Demand

As Bitcoin edges back to record territory, traders are starting to shift the conversation from how high it can go to how well it can work. $BTC already dominates as a store of value, but its underlying network still moves extremely slowly and is too expensive to use for everyday activities.

This limits what developers and traders can actually do and build on it. If Bitcoin is to support $20T+ liquidity and global adoption, it needs faster and cheaper infrastructure to allow its ecosystem to flourish.

That’s why investors are turning to a new Layer 2 solution in Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), a project that aims to transform Bitcoin from a passive asset into an active ecosystem.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – The Scalable Engine Behind Bitcoin’s $1M Future

Bitcoin Hyper is the project set to redefine what Bitcoin can do. It’s a true Layer 2 network that connects directly to the Bitcoin blockchain, but operates with the speed and flexibility of modern ecosystems.

Built on Ethereum and powered by Solana’s Virtual Machine (SVM), $HYPER lets you move, stake, and trade Bitcoin with near-zero fees and instant finality. Compare this to Bitcoin’s high costs and hour-long finality, and it’s a game-changer.

This is how it works in practice: you bridge your $BTC into Bitcoin Hyper, where it’s mirrored one-to-one on the Layer 2. From there, you can use it for lightning-fast transactions, DeFi apps, or cross-chain swaps. When you’re done, the system settles back to the Bitcoin base layer for full security and transparency.

It’s a trustless bridge, not a sidechain. This means your Bitcoin never leaves the network’s protection. Bitcoin Hyper will be the ‘execution layer’ that the $1M Bitcoin era could depend on. It’ll turn parked capital into active liquidity, unlocking the possibility of DeFi, meme coins, and new dApps all powered on Bitcoin itself.

It comes as no shock that the project has already raised $25.6M in its presale. Whales have been piling in with several six-figure buys. Currently, tokens are priced at $0.013215 with staking rewards of 46% available to early joiners.

This presale momentum indicates how much the market wants usable Bitcoin infrastructure. By pairing Bitcoin’s unmatched security with the performance of Solana’s architecture, Hyper is laying the groundwork for the next phase of crypto growth.

One where Bitcoin is given the scalability, speed, and culture it needs to become a living network.

Join the Bitcoin Hyper presale today and claim your stake in Bitcoin’s scalable future.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

