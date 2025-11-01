ExchangeDEX+
1 USD-Stablecoin Swaps, Market Dynamic Changes for $BEST

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/01 01:04
Fintech powerhouse Revolut announced that users can now swap U.S. dollars to stablecoins at a true 1:1 rate, with no fees and no spread, across six major blockchains.

➡️ Revolut now offers 1:1 USD-to-stablecoin swaps for USDC and USDT with zero fees or spreads, up to approximately $578,000 per month.

➡️ The move lowers friction for global users and businesses bridging fiat and crypto, enabling faster, cheaper transactions across six blockchains.

➡️ Following its MiCA license approval, Revolut is positioning itself as a regulated stablecoin hub for 30+ EEA countries.

➡️ Projects like $BEST could benefit from improved on-ramp access and liquidity as stablecoin-native funnels gain traction in the new fintech-crypto era.

As Revolut’s Leonid Bashlykov notes, this development not only increases access to stablecoins for retail and business users but also makes transferring assets on- and off-chain virtually seamless.

Along the way, Revolut’s new approach opens up fresh channels for token-funnel projects, such as $BEST, in the evolving crypto ecosystem.

What’s New with Revolut’s Announcement?

Revolut’s latest offering enables conversion between USD and the popular stablecoins $USDC (from Circle) and $USDT (from Tether) at a fixed 1:1 rate, free of hidden mark-ups.

Users may exchange up to $500K every rolling 30-day period. Supported chains include Ethereum, Solana, Tron, and three others, providing broad on- and off-ramp flexibility. Internally, Revolut will cover any spread to preserve the 1:1 parity, as long as the stablecoins maintain their peg.

Behind the scenes, the company is no small player; with nearly $35B of assets held on behalf of customers in 2024 (a 66% year-over-year rise), the firm is scaling quickly.

At first glance this appears to be a simple convenience upgrade, but the implications run far deeper. By eliminating fees and spread frictions, Revolut effectively lowers the ‘activation energy’ for users and businesses, thereby bridging the gap between fiat and crypto.

For small- to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), this could be a game-changer; swap between fiat and crypto without paying fees each time. That could turn stablecoins into an operational payment option.

This rollout follows Revolut’s receipt of a Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regime license from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, enabling regulated crypto services across 30 EEA countries.

The shift underscores a broader trend: legacy payment and fintech platforms are incorporating stablecoins into their infrastructure stacks.

Players such as Western Union, Zelle, and MoneyGram are either launching stablecoin settlement systems or opening USDC wallets in new markets. Revolut’s move accelerates the transition of stablecoins from speculative assets to operational rails.

Best Wallet Token: Non-Custodial Wallet for Leading Web3 Crypto Ecosystem

$BEST is the native utility token of the Best Wallet ecosystem, a non-custodial, multi-chain crypto wallet supporting 60+ blockchains.

Best Wallet provides all the native Web3 utility investors need to navigate the ever-expanding crypto ecosystem. The wallet is non-custodial and secured by MPC and biometric security measures. The $BEST token provides lower transaction fees within the wallet and higher staking rewards. The upcoming Best Card offers 8% cash back on purchases made with your crypto.

There’s also an innovative ‘Upcoming Tokens’ section, where Best Wallet users can research and purchase tokens for top crypto presales long before they hit the rest of the market.

The Best Wallet Token project has raised over $16.7M in its presale and aims to capture a significant share of the $11B non-custodial crypto wallet market. Tokens, currently priced at $0.025875, could reach $0.143946 by the end of 2026, according to our price prediction.

That would result in nearly 500% gains for current investors.

Learn how to buy $BEST; you can also stake the tokens for 79% APY during the presale.

Visit the Best Wallet Token presale page for the latest information.

For tokens like $BEST, Revolut’s moves are a structural tailwind. A more straightforward fiat-to-stablecoin conversion means lower entry barriers for users transitioning into altcoins. With fewer on-ramp bottlenecks, token funnels gain access to a broader user base and quicker activation flows.

Revolut’s 1:1 USD-stablecoin swap launch marks a pivot point in the fiat-to-crypto gateway. For projects like $BEST, the implications lead to easier access, broader funnels, and an environment ripe for a highly useful, presale-powered Web3 wallet.

Disclaimer: This content has been supplied by a third party contributor. Brave New Coin does not endorse or promote any products or services mentioned herein. Readers are encouraged to conduct independent research before making any financial decisions. The information provided is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be interpreted as investment advice.

Source: https://bravenewcoin.com/partner/revolut-1to1-usd-stablecoin-swaps-market-dynamic-best-token

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

