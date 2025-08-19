10 Best Beers For Tailgating This Football Season

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 20:02
Football fans tailgating before a game.

Getty Images

There’s nothing quite like tailgating at before a football game. The smell of burgers and brats on the grill. The hum of conversation around folding tables piled with chips and dip. Music blaring from a truck bed. And, of course, coolers filled with ice-cold beer. The right beer can set the tone for the whole day—whether you’re starting at sunrise for a college game or huddling around a heater for a late-season NFL showdown.

Tailgating beer must do a lot of heavy lifting. It needs to be approachable enough for everyone to enjoy, available across much of the country, and sturdy enough in flavor to pair with parking-lot cuisine. And in the best cases, it should have a little personality, something that makes you glad you grabbed it from the cooler.

The best tailgate coolers are like a well-balanced team roster: a few veterans, some flashy rookies, and a couple of wild cards to keep things interesting. I’ve rounded up ten beers that cover the full range of game-day needs. With a cooler stocked like this, you’re ready for whatever game day throws your way. Just don’t forget the ice.

Miller High Life.

Miller Brewing Company

Miller High Life

Sometimes, tradition wins. Miller High Life has been fueling tailgates for generations. At 4.6% ABV, it’s light enough for all-day drinking, with a gentle malt sweetness and a lively carbonation that really earns its “Champagne of Beers” nickname. It’s also easy on the wallet, which means you can fill the cooler without blowing the food budget.

Hazy Little Thing IPA.

Sierra Nevada Brewing Company

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA

For fans who like a little haze and hops with their football, Sierra Nevada’s Hazy Little Thing delivers tropical fruit aromas and a juicy mouthfeel without overwhelming bitterness. At 6.7% ABV, it’s a touch stronger than some tailgate beers, but it’s so smooth you won’t notice. Widely available in cans, it’s the perfectly sippable IPA that even your hop-shy friends might enjoy.

Athletic Upside Dawn Golden Ale

Athletic Brewing Company

Athletic Upside Dawn Golden Ale

Tailgating is about inclusion, and not everyone is drinking alcohol on game day. Athletic Brewing’s Upside Dawn is crisp, golden, and flavorful enough to hold its own next to full-strength beers. With zero alcohol and only 45 calories, it’s an excellent option for designated drivers, early morning starts, or anyone pacing themselves for the long haul.

Guinness Draught Stout

Guinness Brewing Co.

Guinness Draught Stout

Guinness Draught might seem like an odd choice for a tailgate, but once the air turns crisp, it shines. At just 4.2% ABV, it’s more sessionable than many lagers, and its smooth, creamy texture makes it an excellent companion to hearty fare like chili, BBQ, and grilled sausages. Best of all, its cans are equipped with nitrogen widgets that make it easy to get that pub-style pour in the parking lot.

Modelo Oro

Modelo Brewing Company

Modelo Oro

These days, Mexican lagers are all the craze due to their fresh flavors and extreme drinkability. Modelo Oro, launched in 2023, might be one of the best. It offers all the crisp refreshment of a light beer with a touch more flavor than most in the category. Best of all, at 90 calories, it’s a guilt-free option for hot-weather tailgates, especially when served ice-cold with a wedge of lime.

Firestone Walker Oaktoberfest

Firestone Walker Brewing Company

Firestone Walker Oaktoberfest

For fall football, few styles beat a good Märzen or festbier. First crafted in Bavaria in the 16th Century, it is a beer designed for celebrations. Firestone Walker’s Oaktoberfest is toasty, malty, and just a touch sweet, making it a natural pairing for bratwurst and pretzels. It’s a seasonal release, so grab it while you can; it might just be the beer you remember most from this season’s tailgates.

Busch Light

Every tailgate cooler needs a workhorse, a brew that can fuel games of cornhole and beer pong without sacrificing drinkability. Busch Light is that beer. Mild, clean, and incredibly affordable, it’s a no-frills beer that works as well in the heat of September as it does layered under gloves in November.

Bell’s Two Hearted IPA

Bells Brewing Company

Bell’s Two Hearted IPA

A hop lover’s dream, Two Hearted is balanced, piney, and floral, with a steady malt backbone. It’s that perfect blend of flavors that has made it one of the most respected IPAs in America. At 7% ABV, it’s a beer that is designed to be savored with each sip while you discuss the merits of your team with everyone in earshot. Bring a six-pack for the craft-beer fans in your group and watch their eyes light up.

Oskar Blues Mama’s Little Yella Pils.

Oskar Blues

Oskar Blues Mama’s Little Yella Pils

A well-crafted pilsner should be a requirement in every cooler in the parking lot before the game. For over a decade, the team at Oskar Blues, the first craft brewer to can its beers, has been offering Mama’s Little Yella Pils, and it deserves a place in your lineup. Crisp, slightly floral, and brewed with traditional Saaz hops, it offers more flavor than most light lagers but remains just as refreshing. In cans and with nationwide distribution, it’s a great craft option that won’t intimidate the less adventurous drinkers in your crew.

Dogfish Head SeaQuench Ale

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Dogfish Head SeaQuench Ale

SeaQuench Ale is a blend of Kölsch, Gose, and Berliner Weisse styles, brewed with lime juice, lime peel, and sea salt. The result is tart, zesty, and incredibly refreshing, perfect for cutting through the richness of tailgate fare like wings or loaded nachos. If your game day falls on an unseasonably warm afternoon, this is the beer you’ll be reaching for.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hudsonlindenberger/2025/08/19/10-best-beers-for-tailgating-this-football-season/

