10 Best BitPay Alternatives: Discover the Best Crypto Payment Gateway

By: Medium
2025/09/16 15:28

10 Best BitPay Alternatives Explained: Which Payment Gateway Fits Your Business?

10 Top Bitpay Alternatives — Popular Crypto Payment Gateways

Are you thinking about accepting cryptocurrency payment but not sure if BitPay is the right fit for you? Bitpay has been one of the most popular and recognized crypto payment gateways for years, helping businesses worldwide accept crypto easily. It is popular because it supports over 100 cryptocurrencies, offers automatic conversion to fiat, and makes global transactions simple.

But here is the thing. BitPay isn’t good, but many businesses end up looking for alternatives because of its transaction fees and limited features compared to some other payment gateways, restrictions in certain countries, and even customer support issues. If you’ve ever wished for more supported coins, smoother integrations, or just lower costs, you’re definitely not alone.

That’s why I am going to talk about such things in the blog. Here I’m going to share some of the best BitPay alternatives in 2025 so you can choose a payment gateway that actually fits your business needs. Before diving into the alternatives, let’s quickly break down what a crypto payment gateway actually does.

Understanding Crypto Payment Gateways

Crypto payment gateways act like a middleman between your customer paying in crypto and you receiving the funds. Instead of you manually handling wallets, addresses, and conversions, the gateway automates the whole process.

Here’s how it works in a nutshell:

  1. At checkout, the customer decides to pay with cryptocurrencies.
  2. A wallet address and the details of a transaction are generated by the payment gateway.
  3. The customer sends crypto to that address.
  4. The gateway confirms the payment and, depending on your settings, either keeps it in crypto or instantly converts it to fiat (USD, EUR, etc.).
  5. You get your funds, minus the gateway’s processing fee.

Where does BitPay fit in?

For one of the earliest-known crypto payment gateways, BitPay has perhaps been the most well-recognized. It made it simple for businesses to accept Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies without worrying about volatility, thanks to its instant conversion to fiat. Essentially, BitPay set the stage for how crypto payments could be integrated into eCommerce and business operations.

But with crypto evolving rapidly, new gateways now offer more supported coins, better flexibility, and lower fees, which is why many businesses are considering BitPay alternatives today. That is precisely what we will delve into next.

Best BitPay Alternatives for 2025!

If BitPay doesn’t quite fit your business needs, don’t worry, there are plenty of powerful alternatives out there. Here are some of the top choices to consider in 2025

1. Paycio

For companies seeking a managed cryptocurrency payment gateway with robust functionality and ease of use, Paycio was developed. It supports cross-chain payments and multiple stablecoins and ensures smooth integration even for non-technical teams. With Paycio, merchants can expand globally without worrying about technical hurdles.

Top Feature of using Paycio

  • Supports multiple tokens & stablecoins
  • Managed solution with easy setup
  • Cross-chain payment capabilities

2. Blockonomics

Blockonomics focuses on direct-to-wallet Bitcoin payments, removing the need for third-party custodians. This makes it a great option for merchants who want privacy, transparency, and direct access to their funds. It’s especially popular among businesses that want lightweight, non-custodial solutions.

Top Feature of using Blockonomics

  • Direct wallet-to-wallet Bitcoin payments
  • Privacy-focused with no middleman
  • Plugins for eCommerce platforms

3. BTCPay

BTCPay offers merchants an open-source, customizable payment solution that’s simpler than setting up BTCPay Server. It’s ideal for businesses that want flexibility and transparency without fully self-hosting. With strong community support, it balances control with ease of use.

Top Feature of using BTCPay

  • Open-source and customizable
  • Lower technical barrier than BTCPay Server
  • Supported by an active community

4. Coinbase Commerce

Coinbase Commerce is one of the most widely used crypto payment gateways, backed by the Coinbase brand. It enables businesses to accept popular cryptocurrencies with options for instant fiat conversion. Seamless integration with Shopify, WooCommerce, and Magento makes it an eCommerce favorite.

Top Feature of using Coinbase Commerce

  • Supports multiple major cryptocurrencies
  • Instant fiat conversion available
  • Easy integration with online stores

5. Ka.app

Ka.app is built with small and medium-sized merchants in mind, offering simple pricing and quick onboarding. It provides an easy entry point into crypto payments without requiring advanced technical skills. For businesses testing crypto adoption, Ka.app offers a no-fuss solution.

Top Feature of using Ka.app

  • Simple and transparent pricing
  • Easy to set up for beginners
  • Lightweight, user-friendly platform

6. Exodus

Exodus is best known as a secure multi-crypto wallet but also supports merchant payments. It combines wallet functionality with simple payment features, making it suitable for small businesses. Its user-friendly layout guarantees a seamless experience for both customers and retailers.

Top Feature of using Exodus

  • Multi-crypto wallet with payment support
  • Strong focus on security
  • User-friendly interface

7. CoinPayments

CoinPayments is one of the oldest and most trusted gateways, with global adoption by thousands of merchants. It supports over 2,000 cryptocurrencies, making it one of the most versatile platforms available. It’s an economical option when combined with minimal transaction costs.

Top Feature of using CoinPayments

  • Supports 2,000+ cryptocurrencies
  • Low processing fees
  • Global merchant adoption

8. NOWPayments

NOWPayments is a non-custodial gateway that gives merchants full control over their funds. It supports recurring payments, stablecoins, and automatic coin conversion for added flexibility. With easy integration, it’s a strong choice for businesses of all sizes.

Top Feature of using NOWPayments

  • Non-custodial (you control the funds)
  • Supports stablecoins & auto conversion
  • Recurring billing & mass payouts

9. OpenNode

OpenNode is a Bitcoin-first payment gateway with full Lightning Network support for instant, low-cost transactions. It’s best suited for merchants who only want to accept Bitcoin and value speed and reliability. Developers also love its API-friendly architecture.

Top Feature of using OpenNode

  • Bitcoin + Lightning payments
  • Instant settlement options
  • API-first architecture for developers

10. GoCoin

GoCoin is designed for online merchants who want flexibility in crypto payments. Supporting BTC, ETH, BCH, LTC, and DOGE, it balances multi-coin support with a smooth checkout experience. Its eCommerce focus makes it attractive for digital businesses worldwide.

Top Feature of using GoCoin

  • Supports BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, DOGE
  • Designed for eCommerce businesses
  • Customizable checkout options

These BitPay alternatives are leading the market, with so many more features compared to BitPay. Next let’s dig into why so many businesses actually move away from BitPay in the first place.

Why Businesses Are Moving Away from BitPay

BitPay may be one of the most recognized names in crypto payments, but it’s not always the perfect fit for every business. Many merchants find themselves searching for alternatives because of certain limitations.

  • High transaction fees
    BitPay charges processing fees that can eat into profit margins, especially for small and medium-sized businesses. Over time, these costs add up and reduce overall earnings.
  • Limited crypto support
    The platform primarily supports Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, which restricts merchants from offering payments in newer or popular altcoins and stablecoins. This can limit customer choice.
  • Strict merchant restrictions and KYC requirements
    BitPay enforces rigid compliance policies, and not all businesses qualify easily. This can slow down onboarding and frustrate merchants who need quick setup.
  • Slow settlement times
    Payouts aren’t always instant, meaning businesses might face delays in accessing their funds. This can create cash flow issues, particularly for high-volume merchants.
  • Customer complaints
    Many users have reported sudden account holds and poor response times from support. Such interruptions can disrupt operations and damage customer trust.

Because of these challenges, businesses from small startups to global enterprises are actively exploring other crypto payment gateways that better match their needs. So, if BitPay doesn’t seem like the right fit, which alternative should you actually go for?

Which BitPay Alternative Fits Your Business Needs?

The best BitPay alternative depends on your business model, customer base, and technical resources. Different gateways excel in different areas, so here’s a quick guide:

  • For eCommerce stores: Coinbase Commerce or CoinPayments offer easy integrations with Shopify, WooCommerce, and Magento.
  • For privacy & full control: BTCPay Server is open-source and gives you complete ownership of your payment flow.
  • For Bitcoin-only merchants: OpenNode provides instant Bitcoin and Lightning Network payments.
  • For global business & conversions: NOWPayments supports stablecoins, auto-conversion, and non-custodial features for international flexibility.

By aligning your gateway choice with your business needs, you can accept crypto payments smoothly without being tied to BitPay’s limitations.

Conclusion

So, here’s the thing BitPay might be the big name everyone knows, but it’s definitely not your only choice. If the high fees, limited crypto support, or slow settlements don’t work for you, there are plenty of other gateways out there that can.

The smart move is to choose a solution that fits your business. Need multiple coin options for global customers? Go for something like NOWPayments. Want full control and privacy? BTCPay Server has your back. Running an eCommerce store? Coinbase Commerce or CoinPayments might be the better fit.

And if none of the ready-made platforms feel right, you can always take it a step further and partner with a crypto payment gateway development company to build something fully customized for your business. That way, you’re not just stuck with what’s available; you create exactly what you need. So choose wisely.

10 Best BitPay Alternatives: Discover the Best Crypto Payment Gateway was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

PANews reported on September 16th that hybrid crypto exchange Grvt announced that its upgraded rewards program, Rewards 2.0, will officially launch on September 23, 2025. At the same time, early points from Rewards 1.0 will be locked and the final distribution ratio will be calculated. Rewards 2.0 utilizes a single points system and leaderboard mechanism. Through a fixed weekly point distribution, users can earn points through trading, holding positions, and inviting friends. Additionally, liquidation operations will earn additional points. Grvt expects to complete its Token Generation Event (TGE) in the first quarter of 2026, with total community rewards accounting for 20% of the total token supply. Earlier news, hybrid crypto exchange GRVT raised $5 million in equity financing from Further Ventures .
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01356-2.02%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 16:19
Share
Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

PANews reported on September 16th that Crypto Finance, a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse, announced the launch of AnchorNote, a trading solution designed to provide institutional users with a digital asset trading solution that eliminates the need to remove assets from custody. The system integrates the BridgePort network, connecting cryptocurrency exchanges with custodians, enabling over-the-counter (OTC) settlement and supporting real-time trading across multiple trading platforms. By maintaining asset custody and allowing for immediate collateral liquidity, AnchorNote aims to improve capital efficiency and reduce counterparty risk. The service is being launched first in Switzerland, with plans to expand to other parts of Europe in the future.
RealLink
REAL$0.06299-0.04%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1317-0.50%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 16:37
Share
FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, the FBI assisted in the capture of British citizen Kai West (also known as "IntelBroker"), who was suspected of serial
CATCH
CATCH$0.032-1.53%
PAID Network
PAID$0.02-0.99%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857-1.03%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 08:40
Share

Trending News

More

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

Top 3 Crypto to Buy During a Global Recession