Daniel Day-Lewis and Vicky Krieps star in the 2017 romance ‘Phantom Thread.’ Netflix

The presence of September means the presence of change leaves, the return of cool autumn air, the trip back to school—oh, and like every new month, it means another round of great movies on Netflix. For subscribers who love the streaming platform’s ever-growing eclectic selection, September has many great options to choose from, including: a drama that, perhaps more than any other modern coming-of-age film, treats children like adults; a raucous play on horror tropes that would make fans of Scream proud; a farcical rom-com that trades the alluring enchantment of France for the small-town charm of Texas; and a brand new box-office-smashing cartoon that will undoubtedly be played on repeat in households with children. This is just a surface view of what is a fantastic selection available to Netflix subscribers in September 2025.

So what movies should you look forward to first and foremost? I’ve got a detailed list to help guide you. Below, I’ve culled together ten great movies hitting Netflix throughout the month of September. For each film, I’ve included a trailer and a plot summary, as well as when you can watch each one. Then at the bottom of the article, you can find a full list of every new movie available this month. Happy watching!

10 Great Movies New To Netflix In September 2025

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (2023)

Ever since I became a father, I’ve grown to love family-centric movies like Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. Director Kelly Fremon Craig (who also wrote and directed the 2016 coming-of-age drama The Edge of Seventeen) delivers an adaptation here of Judy Blume’s beloved novel in a manner that’s rare for family films, that treats kids with absolute respect. Set in 1970s New Jersey, the story follows 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) as she navigates practically every obstacle that a teenager moving cross-country faces, from new friendships to shifting family dynamics to the nerve-jangling wait for puberty to arrive. The film’s secret weapon is how gently it handles life’s big questions without ever feeling like a trope-ridden lesson. Rachel McAdams is terrific as Margaret’s mom, balancing ambition and self-doubt, while Oscar-winner Kathy Bates steals the show (big surprise) as the fiercely loving grandmother. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret is the kind of film that will spark great conversations amongst family, conversations about fitting in, about trying on new beliefs, about giving yourself time to grow into your own skin.

The Blackening (2023)

A cabin reunion on Juneteenth goes deliciously sideways in this horror-comedy from Tim Story (the director of such films as Ride Along and the 2005 version of Fantastic 4). Largely adored by critics (the film sports an 87% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes), The Blackening—a sharp, witty riff on slasher rules—stems from a pivotal question: what happens to the “Black character dies first” trope when…every character is Black? Packed to the brim with an all-star ensemble—Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler, Melvin Gregg, Antoinette Robertson, Dewayne Perkins, X Mayo, Sinqua Walls, Jay Pharoah, Yvonne Orji—these characters are forced to confront old grudges and new secrets as they try to escape a lethal party game run by a masked killer. The comedy is lethal, but so is the commentary, as Perkins (who co-wrote the film) and his writing collaborator Tracy Oliver lace the jokes with pointed observations on identity, in-group gatekeeping and the weaponization of pop-culture clichés. With big reactions, quotable lines and a killer (no pun intended) finale, The Blackening is a crowd-pleaser in the best sense. If you’re looking for scares with bite and a side of satire to prep yourself for the Halloween season, then don’t miss out on this severely underrated flick.

Bombshell (2019)

Jay Roach has been making box-office-smashing comedies for years, from Meet the Parents to all three Austin Powers movies. But for Bombshell, Roach went a much different direction: part newsroom thriller and part character study, this dramatizations of the women who exposed Fox News chief Roger Ailes by turning their private trauma into public accountability hits hard given our current media-obsessed culture. The draw is the acting, as you can see from the Oscar-studded cast: Oscar-winner Charlize Theron’s calibrated precision as Megyn Kelly; Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman’s steely resolve as Gretchen Carlson; and Oscar-nominated Margot Robbie’s composite character charting how “subtle” coercion escalates. Via contracts, power hierarchies and forced silence, the movie constantly keeps the stakes grounded while still moving like a page-turner, while also serving as a reminder of how hostile “harmless” environments can be when gatekeepers control women’s careers. A bracing and surprisingly intimate watch filled with flashes of gallows humor, Bombshell has has only gained traction as the years have waned on as a conversation starter about how many HR seem built to never work, to only energize grubby, greedy people who desperately cling to power.

The Wrong Paris (2025)

Janeen Damian has made quite a name for herself over at Netflix, where her two holiday romantic comedies, Irish Wish and Falling for Christmas, have owned the #1 position on Netflix’s Top 10 charts for days on end. And I expect that trend to continue with this sugar-rush rom-com with a clever location gag: Dawn (Miranda Cosgrove), desperate to cover costs so she can attend art school in Paris, France, joins a dating show set in the City of Lights—but a major mix-up drops her in Paris, Texas instead. Determined to be eliminated quickly so she can head back home, she is slowly but surely captivated by the bachelor Trey (Pierson Fodé), a camera-shy rancher whose real life keeps sabotaging the show’s scripted beats—complicating Dawn’s exit plan in all the right ways. If your’e a fan of Damian’s projects thus far (as a sucker for rom-coms, I certainly am), then you’ll probably love how she leans into this fish-out-of-water setup without any sort of pretension. Based on the trailer, this movie appears to treat Texas honky-tonks and rodeos with the same cinematic charm most rom-coms reserve for cafes on the Seine. Plus, Cosgrove seems just as game for the absurd premise as Lohan was for Damian’s other two Netflix ventures, meaning we can expect The Wrong Paris to hit all the right rom-com buttons.

Moving On (2022)

If you’re a fan of Grace & Frankie, then you can’t not be excited for all the new Jane Fonda-Lily Tomlin vehicles we’ve received over the past few years. Obviously they starred in the comedy classic 9 to 5 together (alongside Dolly Parton), but in just the last three years they also gave us the greatly underrated 80 for Brady (Rita Moreno and Sally Field join the fun in that one) and the movie I’m recommending for this list, Moving On. Revenge wears a wry smile in this prickly comedy from Paul Weitz (the director of American Pie and About a Boy), as Fonda and Tomlin inhabit former best friends who reunite for a funeral. Here’s the twist, though: Claire (Fonda’s character) has been waiting decades to exact revenge on their deceased friend’s husband, Howard (Malcolm McDowell), and she needs her former best friend Evelyn (Tomlin) to help. As they mend old wounds and reflect on the past, Claire slowly builds the courage to confront Howard about his past assault upon her. Fonda plays such brittle determination beautifully, while Tomlin’s signature deadpan thrives. All the while, McDowell’s mysterious character looms with haunting presence—charming enough to gets away with things, smarmy enough that you hope and pray he’ll pay the ultimate price. Underneath the jokes of Moving On is a lived-in portrait of friendship at an age most movies ignore, where the past is both a burden and a bond.

Ice Road: Vengeance (2025)

Absolutely nobody in Hollywood is doing the whole “older man who confidently delivers vengeance” schtick better than Liam Neeson, who would make Charles Bronson proud. In this sequel to The Ice Road that trades Canadian ice flats for cliff-edge drop-offs and hairpin passes, Neeson’s grieving character Mike McCann heads to the Himalayas to scatter his brother’s ashes. It isn’t before long, however, that he finds himself once again pulled into a battling with bad guys, this time with a group of mercenaries that have hijacked a tour bus on a perilous mountain road. Writer-director Jonathan Hensleigh (who also directed The Punisher and the previous Ice Road installment) perfectly delivers on the classic Neeson formula, this time giving it a striking new backdrop where one wrong move means your end. This on-the-edge-of-death thriller appears to deliver on every front—from the ever-alluring Fan Bingbing who lends a cool authority Neeson’s stoic presence, to the set pieces engineered to make your palms sweat, to the thread of grief and trauma that gives the action some ballast. Ice Road: Vengeance is the kind of tidy, tactile thriller that feels like a perfect Friday night movie when you want to escape from the real world and go on an electrifying ride from the comfort of your couch.

Ruth & Boaz (2025)

Tyler Perry is no stranger to mixing religion into his modern-day stories of love and perseverance, and Ruth & Boaz is no exception to that rule. Produced by Perry (a Netflix stalwart at this point) and DeVon Franklin (who also produced Flamin’ Hot) and directed by the newcomer Alanna Brown, this modern musical retelling of one of the Bible’s most iconic love stories follows a gifted singer (Serayah) who flees Atlanta’s scene to rebuild in small-town Tennessee. There, she finds purpose caring for a widowed matriarch (Phylicia Rashad) and builds unexpected chemistry with a grounded, quietly generous man (Tyler Lepley). This faith-forward drama threads themes of loyalty, provision and everyday grace into a contemporary setting—think community jam sessions instead of barley fields, and mentorship instead of ancient customs for its transfer into the 21st century. Based on the trailer, what makes this cozy romance pop is how sincerely it appears to treat second chances: the past isn’t erased, but is integrated into a future chosen differently. Sure, it’s a sappy drama that isn’t shy about its religious influences—and if that isn’t your thing, so be it. But for the right crowd, it seems like this movie will hit strike quite a chord.

Dog Man (2025)

If you have kids, then you probably already know about Dav Pilkey’s Dog Man graphic novel series, which has sold tens of millions of copies worldwide and become an absolute must-read for elementary schoolers—so it was only a matter of time before Hollywood brought this wildly popular story to the big screen. Directed by Peter Hastings (who has worked on animated staples like Animaniacs and Pinky and the Brain), this adaptation brings to life the half-dog, half-cop hero who faces off against his arch-nemesis, Petey the Cat. The humor, much like its source material, tries to be as delightfully zany as possible, packed with slapstick gags for kids and sly meta jokes for parents. And the voice cast is stacked with comic heavy-hitters like Pete Davidson, Ricky Gervais and Isla Fisher, who bring their wealth of wit and personality into these already beloved characters. What really makes Dog Man special, though, is how Pilkey’s trademark mix of absurd silliness and surprising sincerity shines through. Beneath the hijinks is a story about love and kindness, about what it means to find your place in the world—lessons both kids and adults alike can appreciate. Now, after a strong $145 million theatrical run earlier this year, families with Netflix subscription can watch (and rewatch) what’s sure to become a household staple.

Phantom Thread (2017)

If you grew up loving Paul Thomas Anderon movies like I did (Magnolia was the movie that cemented me as a bona fide cinephile), then you understand how amazing it’s been to watch his filmmaking skills grow and grow, culminating in what many believe to be one of his best films, Phantom Thread. Set in 1950s London, it tells the story of Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis, in what he claims to be his final performance), a renowned fashion designer whose carefully ordered life is disrupted when he meets Alma (Vicky Krieps), a young waitress who becomes his muse, his lover, his eventual challenger. Lesley Manville also delivers an unforgettable turn as Reynolds’s sister Cyril, whose chilly precision helps keep his empire intact. Anderson (who also directed There Will Be Blood and Boogie Nights) crafts a film that’s both sumptuous and unsettling, overflowing with luxurious costumes, meticulous production design and an eerily romantic Jonny Greenwood score. Beneath all that surface beauty, however, is a twisted love story about power and control, about the bizarre bargains people make when they need each other too much to let go. Phantom Thread is a must-watch for anyone who loves cinema that challenges, provokes and enchants in equal measure.

Paddington (2014)

I’m not ashamed to admit that I’m on the same Paddington bandwagon as everyone else. And…yeah, it made me cry. Multiple times, in fact. And I know I’m not alone, because Paul King’s adaptation of Michael Bond’s classic bear stories has a reputation for melting even the iciest of hearts. The film follows Paddington (voiced with endearing warmth by Ben Whishaw), a polite bear from Peru who finds himself in London searching for a home. He’s quickly taken in by the Brown family—led by Hugh Bonneville and Sally Hawkins—who learn as much from Paddington as he does from them. What follows is a delightful mix of slapstick comedy (a bathtub scene that ranks among the best physical comedy of the decade), whimsical set pieces, and a genuinely touching story about belonging. Nicole Kidman adds just the right amount of menace as a villainous taxidermist, but the heart of the movie lies in its celebration of kindness, decency and family—values that feel refreshingly radical in our cynical times. King (who would later direct the equally beloved Paddington 2) crafts a film that works for children and adults alike, bursting with wit, charm, and visual creativity. If you’re not already part of the Paddington fan club, now is the time to fix that.

Every New Movie On Netflix In September 2025