10 Influential Women in The AI Space

The global artificial intelligence market is booming—projected to reach USD 390.9 billion this year and USD 1,811.75 billion by 2030. And while women have historically been underrepresented in the field, their influence is becoming increasingly impossible to overlook.

\ My own path as a co-founder and CEO of an AI SaaS startup was not the easiest one. But when we, women in AI, step forward, we don’t just join the conversation—we change its direction.

\ And that’s exactly what’s happening now. Across research labs, startups, and global companies, women are pushing the boundaries of what AI can be—and doing it in ways that make the technology more innovative, more ethical, and more human.

\ This piece is about celebrating them. The builders. The leaders. The women who are reshaping AI at the center of the field.

Elena Poughia, Managing Director at Dataconomy; Founder of Data Natives

Elena Poughia is a Greek entrepreneur, publisher, and community builder with a passion for AI, technology, and people. As Managing Director of Dataconomy, one of the world’s leading AI magazines with 1.5 million monthly readers, and Founder of Data Natives, Europe’s largest data science and AI community with more than 300,000 members across 50+ chapters, Elena has spent the past decade connecting innovators, investors, and changemakers.

\ Through Dataconomy and Data Natives, she has created ecosystems where technologists, researchers, policymakers, corporates, and investors exchange knowledge, influence regulation, and spark new ventures. From hackathons that led to startups, to policy roundtables shaping AI governance, to amplifying underrepresented founders, her platforms have become catalysts for both innovation and inclusivity.

\ Elena approaches AI from multiple angles: media, community, investment, and culture. She has co-founded initiatives that empower female founders, invested in women-led businesses, and launched startup programs in the Middle East, bringing startups and investors together to accelerate breakthrough technologies while spotlighting women leaders. She also co-founded LALA Art Space in Athens, merging creativity with technology and community. Whether mentoring through African Tech Vision and tech2impact, serving on juries such as the Board of SXSW and as the European Prize for Women Innovators for the European Commission, or advising Europe’s top entrepreneurs, Elena consistently opens doors for others.

\ Looking ahead, she is most excited about shaping the shift from centralized AI to open, decentralized, and inclusive AI ecosystems. She believes that inclusivity in data, governance, and leadership is not just a matter of fairness but the real driver of innovation. For Elena, the breakthrough moment will be when AI is not confined to a handful of big players but becomes transparent, collaborative, and globally accessible.

\ Early in her career, Elena found that her insights were more frequently challenged than her peers’, which pushed her to create platforms where diverse expertise couldn’t be ignored. Access to capital and networks was limited for women in frontier tech. Instead of waiting for a seat at the table, she built her own. Dataconomy and Data Natives emerged from this need—platforms that amplify diverse voices, democratize access, and make space for the next generation of women in AI.

\ Today, Elena continues to show that leadership in tech is not just about advancing technology. It’s about opening doors, building communities, and shaping a future where innovation is both profitable and equitable.

Selina Tirtajana, Co-founder & CEO at Jawsaver

Selina Tirtajana is a mission-driven inventor and entrepreneur reimagining how healthcare can be smarter, more accessible, and empowering for everyone. She began her career in medtech product development and strategy at Covidien/Medtronic before joining several healthtech startups, where she quickly discovered her skills and energy were perfectly matched with the startup journey. Today, as co-founder and CEO of Jawsaver, she is pioneering a sleep health wearable company that is redefining how we understand and improve sleep. The company has already been recognized with the 2023 CES Innovation Award, became a semi-finalist at SLUSH100, and received the prestigious Women TechEU grant for deep tech founders.

\ Her path into AI was born out of necessity. Developing a tiny in-ear wearable to manage teeth grinding and clenching, she and her team realized that AI could help transform raw sleep data into real-time, personalized insights. Jawsaver is now pushing the boundaries of edge AI, designing algorithms that are accurate, fast, and adaptable while operating within the constraints of a small, low-power device. Because the company’s data comes from its own patented sensor, Selina and her team are working with entirely new datasets—building models from scratch, scaling them quickly, and finding ways to deliver highly personalized insights without sacrificing privacy or trust.

\ Selina doesn’t see herself as traditionally “influential,” but her work demonstrates how AI can solve pressing real-world problems under real-world constraints. While much of the industry focuses on training models with massive datasets and unlimited compute, Jawsaver is tackling the opposite challenge: limited labeled data, limited compute power, and the urgent need for solutions that adapt to each individual. For Selina, the real innovation lies in creating AI systems that are not only reliable and personalized but also transparent, private, and human-centered.

\ As founders without traditional AI backgrounds, both Selina and her co-founder often faced skepticism from investors who questioned whether non-software engineers or data scientists could lead an AI startup. Her response has been clear: entrepreneurs don’t need to fit stereotypes to create breakthrough technology. Their strength lies in seeing what others miss—connecting dots between emerging technology and real-world needs, building the right team, and relentlessly pursuing a vision of a better future. That philosophy has guided Jawsaver’s progress over the past five years.

\ Beyond her company, Selina actively mentors women entrepreneurs, particularly in digital health and wearables. She shares her experience to help others navigate challenges, find resources, and connect to supportive networks. She also speaks frequently at conferences and panels, creating visibility for female founders with non-traditional tech backgrounds. Her mission is to advance innovation in AI and healthcare, ensuring that women like her are seen, heard, and celebrated in shaping the future of technology.

Parul Gupta, Senior Engineer at a big tech company in California (undisclosed)

Parul Gupta is an award-winning engineer and advocate for responsible AI, recognized in 2025 with the Women in AI award for Responsible AI. Based in California, she specializes in taking AI workflows from research into production and is an expert in the Python ecosystem. Her technical contributions include early work on FairLearn, an open-source library that helps assess and reduce bias in AI systems. She has presented her work at more than 25 conferences, panels, and podcasts, where she shares insights on advanced topics in AI and Python with global audiences.

\ Parul's contributions to FairLearn included developing fairness constraints and optimization techniques through efficient algorithmic solutions, as well as conducting empirical experiments on hybrid search methods within fairness constraints. This work provided valuable insights into improving speed, accuracy, and fairness simultaneously, pushing the boundaries of AI ethics research into practical applications. With more than five years of work in AI ethics, Parul combines technical expertise with a broader mission to shape a responsible future for the technology.

\ Parul envisions AI as one of the defining forces of our era—capable of enabling enormous progress, but also posing risks if misused. She is passionate about guiding AI toward a human-centered, responsible direction, ensuring diverse ideologies and voices are included in how it evolves. For her, fairness and inclusivity in AI are not optional—they are foundational to its success.

\ Gupta's experience also highlights the importance of role models. Early in her career, she rarely saw women in AI to look up to, until she found a few mentors who helped open doors she had never imagined. Inspired by that experience, Parul now mentors others through nonprofit organizations like Re-writing the Code, CodeLabs, PyLadies, and alumni networks. She also serves as a judge and reviewer at conferences, supports hackathons and competitions, and encourages early-career technologists—especially women—to get involved in open source as a way to strengthen skills and networks.

\ For Parul, impact is about scaling herself: using mentorship, community involvement, and technical leadership to ensure that the next generation of technologists builds AI that is fair, inclusive, and transformative for society.

Dalma Szabo, Founder & CEO of OH, a potato!