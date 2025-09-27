One of the world’s largest asset managers, Vanguard, is reportedly preparing to enter the digital asset space by offering access to crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for the first time. This move comes after a period of skepticism from the firm, which manages approximately $10 trillion in assets. Vanguard Lays Groundwork For Crypto ETFs According to […]One of the world’s largest asset managers, Vanguard, is reportedly preparing to enter the digital asset space by offering access to crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for the first time. This move comes after a period of skepticism from the firm, which manages approximately $10 trillion in assets. Vanguard Lays Groundwork For Crypto ETFs According to […]

$10 Trillion Asset Manager Vanguard Prepares To Offer Access To Crypto ETFs For The First Time

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/27 15:00
One of the world’s largest asset managers, Vanguard, is reportedly preparing to enter the digital asset space by offering access to crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for the first time. This move comes after a period of skepticism from the firm, which manages approximately $10 trillion in assets.

Vanguard Lays Groundwork For Crypto ETFs

According to a Friday report from Crypto in America, a source familiar with Vanguard’s plans has disclosed that the company has begun laying the groundwork for this initiative due to increasing client demand for digital assets and a more favorable regulatory environment. 

While Vanguard is not planning to launch its own crypto products, as competitors like BlackRock have done, it is reportedly considering granting brokerage customers access to select third-party crypto ETFs. However, the timeline for this decision remains uncertain.

“They’re being very methodical in their approach, understanding the dynamics have been changing since 2024,” the source remarked, highlighting the cautious yet adaptive strategy Vanguard is adopting in response to evolving market conditions.

Vanguard’s plans come as under President Donald Trump’s administration, regulatory agencies have significantly shifted their approach toward crypto assets, led by the SEC’s drop of enforcement cases, new frameworks for the growth and adoption of crypto assets and related products.

The SEC’s recent approval of a new generic listing standard is expected to expedite the approval process for crypto ETFs, alongside the greenlighting of index funds that include leading crypto assets, further contributing to renewed stances from asset managers like Vanguard.

Initial Rejection Of Crypto Related Products 

Vanguard’s CEO, Salim Ramji, who previously spent a decade at BlackRock overseeing the successful launch of its Bitcoin ETF, has been at the forefront of this strategy. 

BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF has attracted over $60 billion in net inflows since its debut in January 2024, amassing more than $80 billion in assets. Since taking the helm at Vanguard last year, Ramji’s leadership style has been closely watched, with many speculating whether he might emulate strategies from his former boss, Larry Fink.

In January of last year, Vanguard had publicly stated that “Spot Bitcoin ETFs will not be available for purchase on the Vanguard platform,” dismissing the notion of offering crypto-related products. This decision led some users to threaten account closures due to dissatisfaction with Vanguard’s stance on digital assets. 

At the July Morningstar Investment Conference, Ramji reiterated that the asset management firm would not replicate competitors by launching its own crypto ETFs. However, he avoided directly addressing the possibility of offering access to third-party crypto ETFs.

Yet, as the performance of crypto ETFs has significantly improved over the past year, the firm’s views appear to be evolving, in line with broader market trends and regulatory shifts that are fostering a new era for digital assets.

Vanguard

Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com

