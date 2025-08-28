$100 XRP Could Be Life-Changing: Experts Reveal How Many XRP You’d Need to Become a Millionaire

By: Coinstats
2025/08/28 22:19
DAR Open Network
D$0.03266-0.18%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0021603-1.70%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.029119+263.53%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10209+1.46%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.6439-3.08%
XRP
XRP$2.9666-1.70%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004452+1.96%
Crypto commentators Abdullah "Abs" Nassif and Johnny broke down the latest XRP Rich List update. They leveraged the data to offer fresh insight into how many tokens investors need to join the top percentiles of holders. This came up in a recent episode of the Good Evening Crypto podcast, where they examined what it would take to become a millionaire if XRP reaches triple-digit prices. XRP Rich List Update Shows Smaller Community Than Expected According to Abs, the new Rich List reveals that fewer tokens than ever are required to rank among the top 10% of XRP holders. Just 2,396 XRP is enough to join that tier. He added further context with a breakdown of the top categories: 8,359 XRP places a wallet in the top 5% 10,677 XRP ranks in the top 4% 25,002 XRP secures the top 2% 50,023 XRP qualifies for the top 1% 96,376 XRP sits in the top 0.5% 351,049 XRP enters the top 0.1% Abs noted that despite XRP’s global reach, there are fewer than one million wallets holding more than 2,300 tokens—making the community smaller than many investors assume. In particular, only 691,464 XRP wallets hold that quantity of tokens. Meanwhile, 6.915 million wallets hold XRP globally. Of this, 3.09 million addresses hold just 0 to 20 XRP, while another 2.53 million wallets hold just 20 to 500 XRP tokens. XRP Rich ListXRP Rich List The commentators stressed that today’s XRP holders are still early in what could become a global race to accumulate XRP. They noted that, considering some investors control multiple wallets, the actual number of people holding XRP is significantly smaller than the 6.9 million wallet count—a minute fraction of the global population. How $100 XRP Could Change the Game The podcast discussion also explored the potential outcomes if XRP were to reach $100 in the coming years. Abs pointed out that anyone holding just 2,500 tokens, enough to be in the top 10%, would see their holdings rise to $250,000. Johnny took it further, highlighting potential millionaire milestones if XRP were to trade at $100 per coin: 10,000 XRP at $100 = $1 million 50,000 XRP at $100 = $5 million 350,000 XRP at $100 = $35 million He noted that even relatively small early investments could translate into life-changing holdings if XRP follows a path similar to other breakout assets. You're Early: XRP Could Reach $7,500 Within 18–24 Months Specifically, Abs drew comparisons between XRP’s current stage and the early days of Bitcoin and Tesla stock. Ten years ago, Bitcoin was around $250, and few believed it could reach $100,000. Tesla, after years of regulatory challenges, skyrocketed from $9 to around $400 within a few months after resolving issues with the SEC. Nassif argued that, now that XRP’s lawsuit with the SEC has ended favorably and the coin remains around $3, its price could follow a similar trajectory to Tesla’s. Interestingly, he sees the potential for XRP to reach $7,500 within 18–24 months.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0709+9.07%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 14:25
Share
K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

PANews reported on June 20 that K33 announced the successful completion of a private placement, raising a total of approximately 125 million Swedish kronor (approximately 11.5 million US dollars), and
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0709+9.07%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 14:47
Share
New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

Sebastian has put the spotlight on research recognizing VeChain’s potential to bring more transparency to supply chain management. In an earlier report, the sustainability think tank Sustain pointed to VeChain as a key player advancing waste recycling transparency through blockchain. VeChain, launched in 2015 and fully live on its own mainnet by 2018, is a [...]]]>
Moonveil
MORE$0.10213+1.50%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01889-1.04%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.03138+56.90%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/08/28 23:04
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

Chainlink crypto gets its first corporate treasury firm, as struggling real estate firm pivots

SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction