$100 XRP? Reddit Users Argue Market Cap 'Doesn't Matter' for XRP Price

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/30 17:27
XRP Price Prediction Will It Hit $4 in September

XRP Price Prediction Will It Hit $4 in September

A fresh debate is shaking up the XRP community as a viral Reddit post challenges one of crypto’s oldest assumptions: that XRP can’t reach $100 or more because of its massive market cap. The post, titled “The Market Cap Myth Around XRP,” argues that this thinking is outdated and misses the real story behind XRP’s potential.

The Case for Triple-Digit XRP

The argument focuses on XRP’s role as a bridge currency in global payments. The idea is simple: if banks, payment firms, and even CBDCs use XRP to settle trillions of dollars in transactions, the same coins will circulate many times a year. That velocity means a relatively small supply could support massive payment volumes, making higher prices not just possible but practical.

A higher XRP price also makes settlements more efficient. Moving $10 trillion in payments at $1 per coin would require 10 trillion XRP. At $100 per coin, only 100 billion would be needed. This logic is fueling the growing belief that XRP’s price could rise as its adoption increases.

Analysts Back the Argument

Fintech analyst Armando Pantoja is one of several voices backing this view. Earlier this month, he compared skepticism over XRP’s valuation to doubters of Microsoft in its early days.

Other analysts, including former Goldman Sachs exec Dom Kwok, see a long-term path for XRP to move past $4, $10, and even $100. Some, like Pantoja, believe that $1,000 XRP is not impossible over the next decade if institutional adoption keeps growing.

Regulatory Wins Change the Game

The August 2025 resolution of the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit – officially ruling that XRP is not a security in secondary markets – has already boosted confidence. The news has sparked a wave of institutional interest, with major asset managers now filing for U.S. spot XRP ETFs, which could inject billions into the market.

RippleNet’s reach has expanded to 90+ markets and 55+ currencies, while its new AMM-powered liquidity features have made XRP one of the most practical assets for cross-border settlements.

A Shift in the Conversation

The renewed debate shows that XRP’s future may not be tied to charts or circulating supply. Instead, it’s about real-world adoption and infrastructure value. For its supporters, $100 XRP is a long-term target they believe is grounded in utility and not just a wild dream. 

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Hong Kong China News Service, Hong Kong Liberal Arts Federation Chairman and Legislative Council member Lo Wai-kwok said that the development of
PANews2025/06/21 17:36
Institutional-level DeFi execution engine Makina completes $3 million strategic round of financing

PANews reported on June 26 that according to official news, the institutional-grade DeFi execution engine Makina announced the completion of a US$3 million strategic round of financing, with participation from
PANews2025/06/26 09:16
Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

PANews reported on August 30 that according to CoinDesk, Strategy (MSTR) has raised approximately US$5.6 billion so far this year through the issuance of a series of preferred stocks including STRK, STRF, STRD and STRC, accounting for 12% of all IPOs (preferred or common) in the United States. However, the performance of these preferred stocks was different. STRF led the way with a return rate of 31%, followed by STRK's 19% and STRC's 8%, while STRD's return rate was negative 6%. In addition, MSTR's stock price has risen 13% so far this year, lower than Bitcoin's 18% increase.
PANews2025/08/30 18:07
