$1,000 Into Remittix Today? Analysts Say It Could Mirror SHIB’s 2021 Explosion

By: Coindoo
2025/08/20 01:59
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001223-3.77%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004206+1.15%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02659-3.55%

In late 2021, SHIB rose to an all-time high nearing $0.00008845, turning small stacks into life-changing sums. Today, a different story is catching fire: Remittix (RTX). It isn’t a meme. It’s a PayFi project focused on moving crypto value into real bank accounts fast and it now has numbers on the board that traders can verify in real time.

SHIB’s 2021 blast: why people still use it as the benchmark

SHIB’s February–October 2021 surge is still the reference point for “small in, big out.” It peaked at $0.00008845 on Oct 28, 2021, after listings and a wave of retail demand. That run is why you still see headlines comparing new narratives to SHIB’s trajectory.

Right now, shiba inu price hovers around the low $0.000013 range. That gap between today and the 2021 peak is exactly what fuels the “could RTX be next?” debate especially when a project has hard catalysts instead of vibes.

Why some traders think $1,000 into Remittix makes sense today

Remittix is building a crypto-to-fiat network with a simple promise: send crypto, the recipient gets fiat in their bank. The project’s live dashboard now shows $21m+ raised and over 609m tokens sold, with 50% of supply already allocated in the sale. The site also shows the price at $0.0969, which places the current stage just under $0.10 at the time of writing.

Why RTX keeps landing on watchlists

  • Real numbers on-site: $21M+ raised and over 608M tokens sold
  • Under-$1 entry: dashboard flags Next Price $0.0969, keeping unit costs low for position sizing.
  • Dated product milestone: Wallet beta on Sept 15, 2025, with Ethereum + Solana support confirmed in press.
  • Payments utility: crypto-to-bank payouts highlighted across 30+ countries in the beta notes.

SHIB showed what’s possible when a narrative meets liquidity. RTX is trying to pair that momentum playbook with actual payments rails and calendar-dated events. That’s why some analysts and outlets are tracking its progress alongside the clock milestones create their own liquidity windows.

Final Thoughts: The Road Ahead for Remittix

If you want a pure meme replay, shiba inu price history shows how wild that can get. If you prefer a mix of narrative + dates, Remittix is the one many desks are circling this month: live funding above $21M and over 609M tokens sold, priced at $0.0969, a wallet beta on Sept 15, 2025 and a CEX-reveal trigger now teased at $25M. That blend of transparency and timing is why the “$1,000 today” thought experiment keeps coming up.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix:
Website: https://remittix.io

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post $1,000 Into Remittix Today? Analysts Say It Could Mirror SHIB’s 2021 Explosion appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001223-3.85%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.005013-13.50%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01373-4.45%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Share
U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

Scott Bessent, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, said today that any investment made by the U.S. government in Intel would be used to stabilize the chipmaker.
U
U$0.02025-3.11%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 02:20
Share
Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/circle-unified-cross-chain-usdc-access/
USDCoin
USDC$1+0.05%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24997-2.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021131-8.38%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 02:10
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Why Cold Wallet, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, & BONK Are Watchlist Favorites Among the Top Cryptos of 2025

Stage 37 At $0.00088 + BONUS100: Arctic Pablo Coin Is Whale Gold In The Best New Meme Coins For Exponential Returns As Shiba Inu And Pepe Rise