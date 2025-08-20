$1,000 Into Remittix Today? Analysts Say It Could Mirror SHIB’s 2021 Explosion

In late 2021, SHIB rose to an all-time high nearing $0.00008845, turning small stacks into life-changing sums. Today, a different story is catching fire: Remittix (RTX). It isn’t a meme. It’s a PayFi project focused on moving crypto value into real bank accounts fast and it now has numbers on the board that traders can verify in real time.

SHIB’s 2021 blast: why people still use it as the benchmark

SHIB’s February–October 2021 surge is still the reference point for “small in, big out.” It peaked at $0.00008845 on Oct 28, 2021, after listings and a wave of retail demand. That run is why you still see headlines comparing new narratives to SHIB’s trajectory.



Right now, shiba inu price hovers around the low $0.000013 range. That gap between today and the 2021 peak is exactly what fuels the “could RTX be next?” debate especially when a project has hard catalysts instead of vibes.

Why some traders think $1,000 into Remittix makes sense today



Remittix is building a crypto-to-fiat network with a simple promise: send crypto, the recipient gets fiat in their bank. The project’s live dashboard now shows $21m+ raised and over 609m tokens sold, with 50% of supply already allocated in the sale. The site also shows the price at $0.0969, which places the current stage just under $0.10 at the time of writing.

Why RTX keeps landing on watchlists

Real numbers on-site: $21M+ raised and over 608M tokens sold

Under-$1 entry: dashboard flags Next Price $0.0969, keeping unit costs low for position sizing.

Dated product milestone: Wallet beta on Sept 15, 2025, with Ethereum + Solana support confirmed in press.

Payments utility: crypto-to-bank payouts highlighted across 30+ countries in the beta notes.

SHIB showed what’s possible when a narrative meets liquidity. RTX is trying to pair that momentum playbook with actual payments rails and calendar-dated events. That’s why some analysts and outlets are tracking its progress alongside the clock milestones create their own liquidity windows.

Final Thoughts: The Road Ahead for Remittix

If you want a pure meme replay, shiba inu price history shows how wild that can get. If you prefer a mix of narrative + dates, Remittix is the one many desks are circling this month: live funding above $21M and over 609M tokens sold, priced at $0.0969, a wallet beta on Sept 15, 2025 and a CEX-reveal trigger now teased at $25M. That blend of transparency and timing is why the “$1,000 today” thought experiment keeps coming up.



