Ethereum’s path toward $10,000 is becoming harder to dismiss, with growing institutional adoption and DeFi expansion laying the groundwork for a powerful rally. Analysts are also eyeing Solana and Ripple (XRP), both poised for sharp gains as network usage and settlement demand accelerate.  Alongside these majors, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is emerging as a standout token, […]Ethereum’s path toward $10,000 is becoming harder to dismiss, with growing institutional adoption and DeFi expansion laying the groundwork for a powerful rally. Analysts are also eyeing Solana and Ripple (XRP), both poised for sharp gains as network usage and settlement demand accelerate.  Alongside these majors, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is emerging as a standout token, […]

$10,000 Ethereum (ETH) Looks Almost Guaranteed, Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Prepare to Explode Too

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/20 23:02
Solana
SOL$239.27+1.01%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013956-1.64%
XRP
XRP$2.9867-0.40%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001952+4.05%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01367+0.14%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001073-0.64%
Ethereum
ETH$4,484+0.37%

Ethereum’s path toward $10,000 is becoming harder to dismiss, with growing institutional adoption and DeFi expansion laying the groundwork for a powerful rally. Analysts are also eyeing Solana and Ripple (XRP), both poised for sharp gains as network usage and settlement demand accelerate. 

Alongside these majors, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is emerging as a standout token, having already sold out stage 12 of its presale ahead of schedule and now in stage 13 at $0.0022. With a confirmed listing price of $0.003, investors at this stage lock in a 30% ROI. Having raised more than $25.8 million and sold over 15.8 billion tokens in less time than forecast, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is moving with the kind of speed and scale that signals its rally has only just begun.

Solana and XRP Eye Major Upside as Markets Heat Up

Solana (SOL) is trading at $240, holding strong after weeks of steady inflows and continued dominance in high-throughput applications like DeFi and tokenized assets. Ripple (XRP), meanwhile, sits near $3.05, gaining traction as optimism grows around potential institutional adoption and ongoing progress in regulatory clarity. Analysts suggest Solana could retest the $240–$250 zone in the coming weeks, while XRP’s momentum points toward the $4.00 level if it breaks current resistance. Both assets are viewed as critical players in the next phase of blockchain expansion, and while they build toward key breakouts, Little Pepe is already delivering tangible returns at its latest stage.

Stage 12 Sells Out, Stage 13 Opens Strong

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has cleared another major milestone, raising $25.5 million with over 15.8 billion tokens snapped up in just a few days. The project has now moved into presale Stage 13 at $0.0022 per token, marking a 120% increase from its very first presale price. At this level, participants are looking at a projected 30% upside when LILPEPE lists at $0.003.

A High-Speed Layer 2 with Built-In Protection

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is building its own Layer 2 network designed for meme coins. Its high throughput keeps performance smooth for both developers and everyday users, even when demand spikes. To keep things fair, the network includes an anti-sniper mechanism that stops bots and blocks early manipulation.

CertiK Approval, Trust Scores, and Growing Visibility

Confidence continues to rise as Little Pepe (LILPEPE) passes key trust checks. The project has completed a full CertiK audit, confirming the reliability of its smart contracts and reducing common risks. A review on Freshcoins.io gave it a trust score of 81.55, while its CoinMarketCap listing has further boosted visibility. With presale stages filling up quickly, analysts are taking note of its strong momentum and long-term potential.

$777K Giveaway and 15 ETH Prize Pool

To thank presale supporters, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is running a major giveaway. Ten winners will each receive $77,000 in tokens, with entry starting from just a $100 contribution plus a few simple social tasks. In addition, buyers from Stages 12 through 17 are competing for a 15 ETH prize pool: top contributors will secure 5, 3, and 2 ETH, while 15 randomly selected participants will each win 0.5 ETH. The ETH prizes close once Stage 17 is sold out, creating extra urgency to take part before it’s gone.

Ethereum’s march toward $10,000 is backed by surging institutional demand, while Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) strengthen on adoption and regulatory clarity. But it’s Little Pepe (LILPEPE) that’s stealing the spotlight, with $25.8M raised, 15.8B tokens sold, and Stage 13 live at $0.0022, already up 120% from launch. A $0.003 confirmed listing price guarantees 30% ROI for today’s buyers, with upside fueled by its Layer 2 network, CertiK audit, and viral momentum. Secure your Stage 13 tokens now before the next surge.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

A gripping tale of deception has captured the media’s spotlight, especially in foreign outlets, centering on a cryptocurrency fraud case from Denver, Colorado. Eli Regalado, a pastor, alongside his wife Kaitlyn, was convicted, but what makes this case particularly intriguing is their unconventional defense.Continue Reading:Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud
PrompTale AI
TALE$0.008316-10.39%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:38
Share
SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards for Crypto ETFs

SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards for Crypto ETFs

In a bombshell filing, the SEC is prepared to allow generic listing standards for crypto ETFs. This would permit ETF listings without a specific case-by-case approval process. The filing’s language rests on cryptoassets that are commodities, not securities. However, the Commission is reclassifying many such assets, theoretically enabling an XRP ETF alongside many other new products. Why Generic Listing Standards Matter The SEC has been tacitly approving new crypto ETFs like XRP and DOGE-based products, but there hasn’t been an unambiguously clear signal of greater acceptance. Huge waves of altcoin ETF filings keep reaching the Commission, but there hasn’t been a corresponding show of confidence. Until today, that is, as the SEC just took a sweeping measure to approve generic listing standards for crypto ETFs: “[Several leading exchanges] filed with the SEC proposed rule changes to adopt generic listing standards for Commodity-Based Trust Shares. Each of the foregoing proposed rule changes… were subject to notice and comment. This order approves the Proposals on an accelerated basis,” the SEC’s filing claimed. The proposals came from the Nasdaq, CBOE, and NYSE Arca, which all the ETF issuers have been using to funnel their proposals. In other words, this decision on generic listing standards could genuinely transform crypto ETF approvals. A New Era for Crypto ETFs Specifically, these new standards would allow issuers to tailor-make compliant crypto ETF proposals. If these filings meet all the Commission’s criteria, the underlying ETFs could trade on the market without direct SEC approval. This would remove a huge bottleneck in the coveted ETF creation process. “By approving these generic listing standards, we are ensuring that our capital markets remain the best place in the world to engage in the cutting-edge innovation of digital assets. This approval helps to maximize investor choice and foster innovation by streamlining the listing process,” SEC Chair Paul Atkins claimed in a press release. The SEC has already been working on a streamlined approval process for crypto ETFs, but these generic listing standards could accomplish the task. This rule change would rely on considering tokens as commodities instead of securities, but federal regulators have been reclassifying assets like XRP. If these standards work as advertised, ETFs based on XRP, Solana, and many other cryptos could be coming very soon. This quiet announcement may have huge implications.
Threshold
T$0.01663-0.35%
Waves
WAVES$1.116-0.30%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0018126-2.17%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 06:14
Share
Tired Of Altcoin Price Slumps? Crypto Analysts Are Saying The BFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025

Tired Of Altcoin Price Slumps? Crypto Analysts Are Saying The BFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025

BlockchainFX has raised $7.5M, offers 500+ tradable assets, daily USDT rewards, token burns, and a presale Visa Card. At $0.024, analysts see BFX as a top 2025 buy.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005232+5.67%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01369-0.07%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/20 23:35
Share

Trending News

More

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards for Crypto ETFs

Tired Of Altcoin Price Slumps? Crypto Analysts Are Saying The BFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025

CFTC Appoints Crypto Leaders to Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October