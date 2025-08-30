1000x Presale Crypto Coins: BlockDAG’s $387M Presale Leaves Maxi Doge, SUBBD & Bitcoin Hyper in the Dust

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/30 23:00
BlockDAG

Every presale season brings coins that look exciting, but only a few manage to stand out with real momentum. This year, investors are eyeing projects that combine hype with genuine traction, and the list of 1000x presale crypto coins has sparked plenty of debate. Maxi Doge, Subbd, and Bitcoin Hyper are pulling attention for different reasons, from meme-driven staking hype to AI-powered creator tools and Bitcoin Layer-2 scalability. But when it comes to the strongest mix of visibility, fundraising power, and community backing, BlockDAG has placed itself ahead of the rest.

What makes BlockDAG different is its ability to deliver results before its launch. With $387M already raised, whales loading up multimillion-dollar bags, and a massive showcase set for TOKEN2049 Singapore, it is clearly operating on another level. That’s why while others are building their case, BlockDAG has already turned its presale into a movement. Let’s break down each project and see how they stack up.

1. BlockDAG – The Power Era

BlockDAG is positioning itself as the headline story in the hunt for 1000x presale crypto coins. Currently in Batch 30 of its presale, BDAG is priced at $0.03, up from just $0.001 in Batch 1, giving early buyers a 2,900% ROI already. To turn up the heat further, BlockDAG has unleashed a 2049% presale bonus running until October 1, making this one of the most aggressive incentives seen in 2025.

image 2 10

The project has already raised more than $387M and sold over 25 billion coins, putting it in the upper tier of presales by sheer scale. But what’s driving the urgency is not just numbers. Over 3 million people are mining BDAG on the X1 mobile app, while thousands of X10 mining rigs are being shipped across the world. The presale leaderboard has been lit up by whales entering with $4.4M and $4.3M positions, sparking a rush of retail investors following suit.

BlockDAG’s dominance will peak at TOKEN2049 Singapore, where it is taking Platinum Partner status with a massive custom booth, venue-wide branding, and live demos. This is more than a presence, it is a complete takeover of crypto’s largest stage this year. With the special bonus ticking down and whales still buying, BlockDAG is shaping into the only presale where buyers feel like they’re locking into the next power move.

2. Maxi Doge (MAXI) – Meme Energy with Staking Fire

Maxi Doge has captured interest by leaning hard into the meme culture while backing it with aggressive staking rewards. The presale, which kicked off in July 2025 at $0.00025, has already pulled in over $1.5M. The hook here is staking APYs that range from 199% to over 600%, depending on the model and phase, making it a magnet for degen-style investors. Recent figures show the project holding a market cap of around $18M with trading volumes close to $54K, and a circulating supply near 18.45 billion tokens.

Governance is also a strong focus, with DAO-driven decision-making allowing the community to shape marketing funds and liquidity policies. This has helped Maxi Doge stand out from many meme tokens that rely only on hype without building structure. That said, the appeal remains heavily tilted toward its staking offers and meme branding, which bring both attraction and risk. While it’s not in the same league as BlockDAG in terms of fundraising power or institutional presence, Maxi Doge is carving out its lane as a bold meme-driven presale with real staking hooks.

image 2 12

3. Subbd (SUBBD) – Web3 Meets the Creator Economy

Subbd is focused on fusing Web3 and the creator economy. Its platform provides AI-powered tools for content creators, enabling features like direct payments, exclusive access, and staking mechanisms. The presale, which ran from April to August 2025, raised about $220K with tokens sold at $0.0551. It has since gained added attention after JPMorgan showed interest in backing related AI-crypto firms, pushing more credibility toward SUBBD’s model.

The token offers a 20% APY for its first staking year and promises long-term growth with forecasts of $0.4478 in 2025, $0.7276 in 2026, and a potential $1.23 by 2030. This is a significant climb if adoption scales. What gives Subbd traction is its aim to challenge platforms like TikTok by giving creators better monetization through blockchain transparency and control. Accessibility has improved as it was recently listed on Best Wallet for one-click purchases. While its presale size was modest compared to others on this list, Subbd is positioned as a more niche play focused on utility in creator monetization rather than mass hype.

4. Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) – A Bold Bitcoin Layer-2

Bitcoin Hyper is bringing a Layer-2 solution to the table, built to address Bitcoin’s slow transaction speeds and high costs. By integrating a Solana-based engine and a canonical bridge, it enables fast, parallel transaction processing while keeping Bitcoin’s security. The presale has been one of the stronger performers this year, with over $12M raised as of late August 2025, and a token price around $0.0128, up from a $0.012375 start.

image 2 11

Large buys, including whale entries over $160K, have boosted attention. Price projections suggest $0.20 by the end of 2025 (a potential 1,400% ROI) and as high as $1.20 by 2030. Some conservative forecasts see it closer to $0.0395 long term, showing the split in analyst outlooks. Regardless, the pitch is clear: scaling Bitcoin without compromising on its base-layer strength. While it has secured substantial funding and makes a strong technical case, it lacks the immediate cultural traction and massive presale dominance that BlockDAG currently enjoys.

Summing Up

The lineup of 1000x presale crypto coins heading into late 2025 offers plenty of different approaches. Maxi Doge is leaning into meme energy with huge staking APYs, Subbd is building a blockchain-based creator ecosystem with long-term price targets, and Bitcoin Hyper is aiming for a big leap forward in Bitcoin scalability. Each project has merit, but they all operate within narrower lanes that limit their scale compared to the frontrunner.

image 2 12

BlockDAG is in a class of its own. With $387M raised, 25B+ tokens sold, whales committing multi-million bags, and a takeover planned for TOKEN2049 Singapore, it has achieved a level of momentum unmatched by its peers. The presale bonus of 2049% is the final push, turning urgency into action and stacking the odds for massive ROI potential. While other presales will be closely watched, BlockDAG is the one project that looks ready to turn its hype into dominance and deliver on the promise of being the true standout among 1000x presale crypto coins.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
PANews2025/05/08 15:28
Coinstats2025/08/30 23:01
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 23:48
