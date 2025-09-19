TLDR: $100M in institutional-grade multifamily and hospitality properties have been tokenized on Stellar. RedSwan investors can now access fractionalized real estate with lower entry requirements and 24/7 liquidity. Stellar’s low-cost, global network enables compliant cross-border real estate investment through tokenization. This move aims to expand access to commercial real estate once limited to institutional investors. [...] The post $100M in Commercial Real Estate Assets Tokenized on Stellar appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR: $100M in institutional-grade multifamily and hospitality properties have been tokenized on Stellar. RedSwan investors can now access fractionalized real estate with lower entry requirements and 24/7 liquidity. Stellar’s low-cost, global network enables compliant cross-border real estate investment through tokenization. This move aims to expand access to commercial real estate once limited to institutional investors. [...] The post $100M in Commercial Real Estate Assets Tokenized on Stellar appeared first on Blockonomi.

$100M in Commercial Real Estate Assets Tokenized on Stellar

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/19 16:13
TLDR:

  • $100M in institutional-grade multifamily and hospitality properties have been tokenized on Stellar.
  • RedSwan investors can now access fractionalized real estate with lower entry requirements and 24/7 liquidity.
  • Stellar’s low-cost, global network enables compliant cross-border real estate investment through tokenization.
  • This move aims to expand access to commercial real estate once limited to institutional investors.

A major step in blockchain adoption is here. $100 million in real estate assets have been tokenized on Stellar. 

The project allows global investors to buy fractional shares of institutional-grade property. This means smaller entry costs and 24/7 liquidity. Barriers to commercial real estate are coming down.

Stellar confirmed the development in a post, highlighting its role in powering fast, secure cross-border transactions. The portfolio includes multifamily and hospitality properties, according to RedSwan Digital Real Estate. 

The company operates a regulated marketplace for tokenized securities. It says this is about opening access to institutional-quality assets.

Real Estate Tokenization on Stellar

The tokenization uses Stellar’s low-cost network infrastructure. RedSwan mints real estate-backed tokens on its compliant platform and distributes them globally. This creates a path for investors to buy fractional security shares of large-scale properties.

Traditional real estate often requires high minimum investments and offers limited liquidity. RedSwan says its model changes this by giving investors continuous secondary market access. The company expects demand from both retail and accredited investors.

Edward Nwokedi, RedSwan’s CEO, said the partnership aligns with the mission to remove friction in commercial real estate investing. He stressed that the goal is to address illiquidity and complexity in the market.

The move comes as interest in tokenized real-world assets grows. By using Stellar, RedSwan says it can support cross-border transactions and maintain compliance standards.

Unlocking Trillions in Assets

RedSwan pointed out that more than $75 trillion in real estate exists in North America alone. It believes a large portion of this can be unlocked for tokenized trading.

Denelle Dixon, CEO of the Stellar Development Foundation, said the network was built for secure global value transfers. She described tokenized real estate as an ideal use case for the Stellar blockchain.

Market participants are closely watching this trend. Tokenization could create an entirely new layer of liquidity for the real estate sector. With lower entry costs, investors outside of institutional circles can access opportunities once reserved for the largest players.

The company aims to expand its offerings over time. If adoption scales, more property classes could be listed and made available through its marketplace.

