Overview of Sui Network Perp DEX: What are the differences between the four major protocols?

PANews
2025/05/05 11:35
Moonveil
MORE$0.10001-0.46%
Major
MAJOR$0.16013-2.58%
SUI
SUI$3.7704-0.38%
Perpetual Protocol
PERP$0.2785+0.36%

Author: 0xShinChan , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

The post-FTX era has completely changed the trading landscape, driving a large number of users to decentralized perpetual contract exchanges (Perp DEX). The daily trading volume of these platforms now easily exceeds US$30 billion, which shows that users have a huge demand for decentralized derivatives.

Overview of Sui Network Perp DEX: What are the differences between the four major protocols?

However, the fragmented nature of early Perp DEXs, often affected by UI/UX availability, liquidity depth, and price feed reliability, hindered their widespread adoption. Starting in 2024, the market landscape began to change, marked by the emergence of innovative models such as GMX PVP and dYdX order books. Today, the lending, DEX, and yield trading protocol teams on Sui Network are enriching their product lines, including perpetual contract trading.

Sui’s Advantages in Perp DEX

Sui actually offers several compelling features that make it a strong contender for building a perpetual DEX.

  • High performance and low latency: Sui’s parallel transaction processing enables high throughput and low latency, which is critical for efficient order matching and smooth trading experience on DEX.

  • Object-centric data model: Sui's unique data model supports efficient storage and parallel processing of account and asset data.

  • zkLogin enables seamless onboarding: The zkLogin feature simplifies the user onboarding process, allowing accounts to be created using familiar Web2 credentials, reducing experience barriers for new traders.

Overview of Sui Network Perp DEX: What are the differences between the four major protocols?

  • Sponsored Trading: Sui’s sponsored trading feature reduces user costs and improves the overall trading experience.

Here are some of Sui's early builders:

  • Bluefin

  • Astros powered by NAVI Protocol

  • Aftermath Finance

  • Typus Finance GLP Trading Model

Kriya is also about to launch its Perp DEX.

Overview of Sui Network Perp DEX: What are the differences between the four major protocols?

Before we dive into each one, here’s an overall comparison chart.

Overview of Sui Network Perp DEX: What are the differences between the four major protocols?

The following will compare and study the various protocols and analyze their transaction characteristics, protocol mechanisms and performance.

Bluefin

As an established Perp DEX on Sui, Bluefin combines a fast-matching off-chain order book with a secure on-chain settlement engine. The protocol liquidity is managed by professional market makers (MM):

Overview of Sui Network Perp DEX: What are the differences between the four major protocols?

Leveraging Sui's parallel transaction processing capabilities, Bluefin has extremely low order execution latency and fast on-chain final confirmation (less than 500 milliseconds). In addition, it supports almost all perpetual contract assets on Sui, covering the widest range, including $DEEP, $WAL, and $TRUMP.

  • The 24-hour perpetual contract trading volume on the Bluefin platform is between 40 million and 70 million US dollars, indicating that the platform has high trading activity.

  • The BTC-PERP trading pair typically accounts for the largest share of daily trading volume (around 60%), followed by SUI-PERP and ETH-PERP.

  • According to Defi Llama data, the fees generated each year are approximately $4 million.

Overview of Sui Network Perp DEX: What are the differences between the four major protocols?

UI/UX is excellent. Users can use the transaction view function, the interface is clear and contains everything they need. It is worth mentioning that Bluefin's zkLogin integration is powered by Sui. This simplifies the user onboarding process and eliminates the complexity of wallets and mnemonics.

Aftermath (testnet)

Aftermath first launched its Perp DEX testnet in November 2024. It runs entirely on-chain, and unlike many Perp DEXs that rely on off-chain order books for matching, Aftermath puts the entire order book on-chain. Since it is still in the testnet stage, statistics are limited.

Aftermath is more focused on improving liquidity/TVL of its DEX and existing pools. Potential future incentives/official launch of Perp DEX may come later.

Astros (beta)

Astros is a DEX aggregator + Perp DEX built by the NAVI Protocol team. Like Bluefin and Aftermath, NAVI Protocol also uses an order book mechanism in its Perp DEX. Since it is currently in the testing phase, the information and specific mechanism of the cooperative market maker (MM) are not yet exhaustive. Its 24-hour trading volume reached $300 million, which may be driven by its ongoing trader incentive program.

Typus Perp

Typus Finance launched its GMX-style Perp DEX about two weeks ago. According to Defi Llama data, the 24-hour trading volume is about $200,000 and the TVL of the TLP pool exceeds $700,000.

Assets in the TLP pool include $SUI, $USDC, $DEEP, and $LBTC, and the APR is currently over 100%.

Overview of Sui Network Perp DEX: What are the differences between the four major protocols?

Some observations and conclusions

The rise of the order book: Sui’s Perp DEX ecosystem currently clearly favors the order book model, a phenomenon that is reflected both in the protocol design choices and its dominance in trading volume. This suggests that the order book mechanism is either inherently applicable in Sui’s architecture or has market acceptance among its user base.

Asset scarcity and the lure of memes: The range of assets supported by Sui Network Perp DEX is clearly limited, which represents a potential opportunity. If a protocol can quickly embrace the volatile but lucrative memecoin trading space (an area that has a growing cultural foundation on Sui), then taking advantage of the inherent speculative nature of these assets could drive an increase in platform trading volume.

The necessity of the start-up phase and incentive mechanism: Compared with the mature and highly liquid Perp DEX ecosystem on EVM and Solana, Sui's cumulative trading volume and TVL are still in their infancy. Given the existing feature sets and available functions of these alternative chains, attracting traders to the Sui network's Perp DEX may require more than just technical innovation. An attractive incentive mechanism may be the key incentive to attract speculative capital and promote substantial growth in the Perp DEX ecosystem.

Related reading: A look at the three major Perp Dex mechanics: Hyperliquid vs. Jupiter vs. GMX

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The U.S. core PCE price index annualized quarterly rate was initially reported at 2.5% in the second quarter, in line with expectations of 2.3%.

The U.S. core PCE price index annualized quarterly rate was initially reported at 2.5% in the second quarter, in line with expectations of 2.3%.

PANews reported on July 30 that according to Jinshi, the initial annualized quarterly rate of the US core PCE price index in the second quarter was 2.5%, in line with
Core DAO
CORE$0.5209-1.21%
U Coin
U$0.01089-2.06%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000134-6.29%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.352-3.56%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 20:30
Prosecutors Investigating Ex-South Korean President Yoon Quiz ‘Crypto Fraudster’

Prosecutors Investigating Ex-South Korean President Yoon Quiz ‘Crypto Fraudster’

South Korean prosecutors probing the former President Yoon Suk-yeol and the former First Lady Kim Keon-hee have interrogated the suspected crypto fraudster Jon Bur Kim (real surname Park). Park, a crypto market maker and luxury sports car collector, has been indicted for crypto fraud . Prosecutors think he issued and manipulated two so-called “scam coins,” and manipulated their prices by issuing fake news about the tokens. However, prosecutors earlier this month established a possible link between Park’s case and that of the former First Lady. Kim Keon-hee is accused of peddling influence, stock manipulation, and other corruption-related charges. Former President Yoon: Arrest Warrant Incoming? Prosecutors are investigating Kim Keon-hee along with Yoon, who failed in a bid to declare martial law in South Korea in early December last year. Yoon’s refusal to share iPhone passcode disrupts special probe https://t.co/c8NXMuUcLc — The Korea Times (@koreatimescokr) July 29, 2025 The former President was later impeached. He has since been charged with various corruption-related offences. But Former President Yoon has twice refused to respond to court summons requests. This has led prosecution officials to consider requesting an arrest warrant. Yonhap reported that the probe has also expanded to Yoon and Kim’s associates. The South Korean news agency wrote that the special prosecution team is believed to be investigating the former senior prosecutor Kim Sang-min. Prosecutors believe Kim Sang-min may have “received illicit money” from the chief suspect in a crypto fraud case. Media outlets assume that this is Park, who is accused of embezzling 80.9 billion won ($58.1 million) worth of investors’ money. Prosecutors think that Park gave Kim Sang-min money to pay for motor vehicle rental fees. Kim Sang-min then allegedly used this money to pay for the vehicles as he attempted to win the People Power Party nomination for the Changwon Uichang district seat ahead of the April 10 legislative election last year. Kim Sang-min was ultimately unsuccessful in his bid, and was eliminated during the primaries. But prosecution officials appear to think that Kim Keon-hee used her influence to help him run. The special counsel team investigating allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon Hee has requested an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, the team announced Wednesday. https://t.co/c7xp77LPWD — The Korea JoongAng Daily (@JoongAngDaily) July 30, 2025 Rug Pull Suspect Summoned The latest development appears to confirm reports from earlier this month . These claimed that the special prosecution team had asked to see the Park/scam coin case files. Prosecutors think that Park and a CEO surnamed Moon stole hundreds of billions of won. They think the duo issued and listed a suspected scam coin named Atube in 2021. They have also accused Park of masterminding a rug pull scam for a token named Podo Coin, also in 2021.
MAY
MAY$0.05315-0.98%
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.06051-41.31%
Powerloom
POWER$0.0123+12.12%
TapDaDoge
RUN$0.0000024-4.00%
Minswap
MIN$0.02312-0.21%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/31 07:30
How SpacePay Became the Hottest Crypto Opportunity on the Radar

How SpacePay Became the Hottest Crypto Opportunity on the Radar

Everyone’s talking about SpacePay lately, and honestly, it’s not hard to see why. Most crypto projects these days feel like they’re solving problems that don’t really exist. SpacePay is different. It lets businesses accept crypto payments through the same card machines they already use, supports more than 325 wallets, and instantly converts everything to regular.. The post How SpacePay Became the Hottest Crypto Opportunity on the Radar appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
Moonveil
MORE$0.09998-0.20%
Salamanca
DON$0.000658-2.08%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002153+11.49%
Threshold
T$0.01773+2.42%
Wink
LIKE$0.010192-4.13%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/07/31 17:21

Trending News

More

The U.S. core PCE price index annualized quarterly rate was initially reported at 2.5% in the second quarter, in line with expectations of 2.3%.

Prosecutors Investigating Ex-South Korean President Yoon Quiz ‘Crypto Fraudster’

How SpacePay Became the Hottest Crypto Opportunity on the Radar

US SEC green lights in-kind creations and redemptions for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs

The White House's upcoming crypto policy report is expected to include views on tokenization and recommendations for crypto legislation.