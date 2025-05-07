Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

PANews
2025/05/07 10:34
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02363+11.99%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001504-1.11%
Farcana
FAR$0.000197-2.95%
tokenbot
CLANKER$57.86+30.58%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002019-2.74%

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

Author: Weilin, PANews

Recently, Clanker, an AI Agent startup platform deployed on the Base network, has been caught up in a public opinion storm. In the early morning of May 5, Jack Dishman, founder and CEO of Clanker, announced on the X platform that the project developer _proxystudio has decided to resign immediately. The reason for his resignation was that he was revealed to have a surprising "criminal record" - he had stolen about $350,000 worth of funds from the team wallet while working at the well-known DeFi project Velodrome Finance.

Although _proxystudio later returned the funds, the incident still had a far-reaching negative impact and also affected his work at Clanker.

As of 10:00 a.m. on May 7, _proxystudio's last tweet was a repost of a tweet on May 2, and the developer has not yet responded to the matter. However, some users pointed out that according to ClankerNews, due to the conflict with Zora, there was a disagreement within Clanker and the founder _proxystudio was driven away, but there are also claims that ClankerNews is _proxystudio's account.

The man who warned the public to stay away from scammers stole $350,000 from Velodrome

According to the recent exposure on the X platform by Alex Cutler, a core member of Velodrome and co-founder of Aerodrome Finance, _proxystudio's previous identity was actually Gabagool.eth, and some crypto users pointed out that he was the man behind ClankerNews. He is a figure who has been widely followed in the crypto industry. Not only is he the founder of Information Token, he was also invited by Vice News to appear in a documentary about crypto scams to warn the public to stay away from scammers. However, ironically, a few months after his appearance, he planned an internal theft case of a DeFi project.

The theft of $350,000 had brought the Velodrome team to the brink of collapse. Alex recalled that when the Velodrome project was launched, Luna collapsed and the crypto market was turbulent, leaving only $350,000 in the team's account. "One month after the launch, we woke up and found that it (the funds) were gone."

Initially, the outside world generally believed that the project team had "rugged themselves" (i.e., absconded with the funds). Since Alex was the only person in the team whose identity was public, he was once pushed to the forefront of public opinion. Alex wrote, "I was still new to this field, but he asked me to take responsibility."

He revealed that before the incident, Gabagool had joked that he "dreamed that our funds were drained" and tested privacy tools such as Tornado Cash. He knew that Alex was stranded in Europe due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was in poor health, so he took action when the team was at its weakest.

"What's even more infuriating is that when the Velodrome team called him out on the issue and demanded the return of his funds, Gabagool said he would 'keep 10% as a reward,'" Alex wrote.

On August 13, 2022, Velodrome released a statement after the theft, saying: "The attacker managed to transfer $350,000 from this (team-owned wallet)... To our great disappointment, we discovered that the attacker turned out to be our team member Gabagool."

Velodrome later confirmed that Gabagool had returned the funds but ultimately decided to cut ties with the developer. However, the fallout from the incident is far from over.

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

Proxystudio warns against scams in Vice documentary

According to Alex, Proxystudio posted an "apology" and disappeared. But he and the team at the time chose not to take legal action for the following reasons: 1) The amount might not be enough for law enforcement to take action 2) We had no money to deal with this and no way to save the damaged agreement 3) His sister begged us not to do it, saying he might be suicidal.

The reversal of events took place at FarCon, a joint event between Farcaster and Clanker, on April 30 this year. According to Alex Cutler, he was at a Clanker event in SoHo, New York, and accidentally recognized Gabagool at the elevator entrance.

"I saw him - the guy who almost ruined my life," Alex wrote in a follow-up post. He said that after confirming his identity, he questioned Gabagool on the spot and told him: "You have to reveal your identity within 24 hours, otherwise I will make it public."

Faced with Alex's questioning, Gabagool initially tried to deny his identity, but eventually gave up his disguise and tried to "communicate" privately. Alex chose to leave, but decided not to remain silent.

Clanker responded quickly, and community users raised the importance of background checks

The Clanker team responded quickly after learning that Gabagool had been involved in the theft. On May 5, founder Jack Dishman said: "Clanker recently learned about proxystudio's behavior during its past work. After this information was exposed, proxystudio has decided to resign from Clanker immediately."

Jack Dishman stated, “We want to assure our community, partners, and stakeholders that Clanker’s operations and assets will not be affected by this incident. This matter only relates to activities that occurred before he joined our organization.” He continued, “Our team is implementing an emergency transition plan to ensure the continuity of all operations. We will continue to be committed to maintaining transparency and integrity and providing the community with an excellent token experience. Thank you for your continued support and trust during this period.”

Alex Cutler also said that it turned out that _proxystudio was our disgraced former teammate gabagool.eth, and I can personally guarantee that Jack Dishman was completely unaware of the situation and handled it perfectly. The Clanker team has the full support of myself and the Aerodrome team.

There is no evidence that Gabagool engaged in any malicious behavior during his tenure at Clanker, which was launched in November 2024. Clanker's token, CLANKER, hit an all-time high of $128 shortly after its launch, with a valuation of $128 million. But the token then fell along with the entire AI agent track and is currently priced at $25.8. Since its launch, Clanker has generated $27 million in fee income, and so far in May, the average daily income is about $38,000.

Regarding the cause of this incident, @ninja_dev3, founder of Quick Intel, said, "Why haven't we reached the stage where people don't fully review individuals? This is true both from a project perspective and from an ecosystem perspective. We have encountered this situation many times in other projects. My biggest concern is why there is no review." In this regard, Alex said that he agreed that this is a major problem, but it is also tricky. "Background checks won't find this, there is no connection between the characters, I bet the money in his wallet has been laundered, and so on. I have some ideas, but it's not easy."

At present, this incident has brought a warning to the crypto industry. The partial lack of team member review system may cause some projects to suffer losses. Gabagool was once one of the most respected voices in the industry, and because of this, it has a wide impact. This time, the Clanker team responded decisively, but _proxystudio has not responded yet, which also brings some doubts to the incident. PANews will pay close attention to the follow-up developments.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The U.S. core PCE price index annualized quarterly rate was initially reported at 2.5% in the second quarter, in line with expectations of 2.3%.

The U.S. core PCE price index annualized quarterly rate was initially reported at 2.5% in the second quarter, in line with expectations of 2.3%.

PANews reported on July 30 that according to Jinshi, the initial annualized quarterly rate of the US core PCE price index in the second quarter was 2.5%, in line with
Core DAO
CORE$0.5209-1.21%
U Coin
U$0.01089-2.06%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000134-6.29%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.352-3.56%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 20:30
Prosecutors Investigating Ex-South Korean President Yoon Quiz ‘Crypto Fraudster’

Prosecutors Investigating Ex-South Korean President Yoon Quiz ‘Crypto Fraudster’

South Korean prosecutors probing the former President Yoon Suk-yeol and the former First Lady Kim Keon-hee have interrogated the suspected crypto fraudster Jon Bur Kim (real surname Park). Park, a crypto market maker and luxury sports car collector, has been indicted for crypto fraud . Prosecutors think he issued and manipulated two so-called “scam coins,” and manipulated their prices by issuing fake news about the tokens. However, prosecutors earlier this month established a possible link between Park’s case and that of the former First Lady. Kim Keon-hee is accused of peddling influence, stock manipulation, and other corruption-related charges. Former President Yoon: Arrest Warrant Incoming? Prosecutors are investigating Kim Keon-hee along with Yoon, who failed in a bid to declare martial law in South Korea in early December last year. Yoon’s refusal to share iPhone passcode disrupts special probe https://t.co/c8NXMuUcLc — The Korea Times (@koreatimescokr) July 29, 2025 The former President was later impeached. He has since been charged with various corruption-related offences. But Former President Yoon has twice refused to respond to court summons requests. This has led prosecution officials to consider requesting an arrest warrant. Yonhap reported that the probe has also expanded to Yoon and Kim’s associates. The South Korean news agency wrote that the special prosecution team is believed to be investigating the former senior prosecutor Kim Sang-min. Prosecutors believe Kim Sang-min may have “received illicit money” from the chief suspect in a crypto fraud case. Media outlets assume that this is Park, who is accused of embezzling 80.9 billion won ($58.1 million) worth of investors’ money. Prosecutors think that Park gave Kim Sang-min money to pay for motor vehicle rental fees. Kim Sang-min then allegedly used this money to pay for the vehicles as he attempted to win the People Power Party nomination for the Changwon Uichang district seat ahead of the April 10 legislative election last year. Kim Sang-min was ultimately unsuccessful in his bid, and was eliminated during the primaries. But prosecution officials appear to think that Kim Keon-hee used her influence to help him run. The special counsel team investigating allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon Hee has requested an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, the team announced Wednesday. https://t.co/c7xp77LPWD — The Korea JoongAng Daily (@JoongAngDaily) July 30, 2025 Rug Pull Suspect Summoned The latest development appears to confirm reports from earlier this month . These claimed that the special prosecution team had asked to see the Park/scam coin case files. Prosecutors think that Park and a CEO surnamed Moon stole hundreds of billions of won. They think the duo issued and listed a suspected scam coin named Atube in 2021. They have also accused Park of masterminding a rug pull scam for a token named Podo Coin, also in 2021.
MAY
MAY$0.05315-0.98%
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.06051-41.31%
Powerloom
POWER$0.0123+12.12%
TapDaDoge
RUN$0.0000024-4.00%
Minswap
MIN$0.02312-0.21%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/31 07:30
How SpacePay Became the Hottest Crypto Opportunity on the Radar

How SpacePay Became the Hottest Crypto Opportunity on the Radar

Everyone’s talking about SpacePay lately, and honestly, it’s not hard to see why. Most crypto projects these days feel like they’re solving problems that don’t really exist. SpacePay is different. It lets businesses accept crypto payments through the same card machines they already use, supports more than 325 wallets, and instantly converts everything to regular.. The post How SpacePay Became the Hottest Crypto Opportunity on the Radar appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
Moonveil
MORE$0.09998-0.20%
Salamanca
DON$0.000658-2.08%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002153+11.49%
Threshold
T$0.01773+2.42%
Wink
LIKE$0.010192-4.13%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/07/31 17:21

Trending News

More

The U.S. core PCE price index annualized quarterly rate was initially reported at 2.5% in the second quarter, in line with expectations of 2.3%.

Prosecutors Investigating Ex-South Korean President Yoon Quiz ‘Crypto Fraudster’

How SpacePay Became the Hottest Crypto Opportunity on the Radar

US SEC green lights in-kind creations and redemptions for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs

The White House's upcoming crypto policy report is expected to include views on tokenization and recommendations for crypto legislation.