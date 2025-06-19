US media: Trump privately approved the attack plan on Iran, but did not issue the final order

PANews June 19 news, according to the Wall Street Journal, President Trump has privately approved the plan to attack Iran, but has not yet issued a final order, saying that the decision will depend on whether Tehran abandons its nuclear program. The US military has recently sent additional forces to the Middle East, including two aircraft carrier battle groups and three destroyers. Israel continues to attack Iranian targets, killing more than 450 Iranians, and the US is also considering participating. Trump said "next week or earlier will be critical."

