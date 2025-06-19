Israeli hacker group attacks Iranian crypto exchange and burns $90 million in crypto assets

PANews reported on June 19 that the Israeli-linked hacker group Predatory Sparrow (Gonjeshke Darande) claimed to have attacked Iran's largest crypto platform Nobitex , burning crypto assets worth about $90 million, and transferring the funds to a destruction address with anti-Iranian Revolutionary Guard slogans. The group said it would make Nobitex source code public (in six hours) and called it a "sanctions circumvention tool." The platform's website is currently offline.

