Author: arndxt , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

The yield war may be on again. If you’ve been in DeFi long enough, you’ll understand that the total locked value (TVL) is just a vanity metric. Because in the competitive modular world of AMMs, perpetual contracts, and lending protocols, what really matters is who controls the flow of liquidity, not who owns the protocol, or even who issues the most rewards. It’s who can convince liquidity providers (LPs) to deposit funds and ensure that TVL remains stable. This is the origin of the bribe economy.

What were once informal ticket buying activities (Curve Wars, Convex, etc.) have now professionalized into full-fledged liquidity coordination markets, complete with order books, dashboards, incentivized routing layers, and even gamified participation mechanisms in some cases.

This is now becoming the most strategic layer in the entire DeFi stack.

Change: From issuance to meta-incentives

During 2021-2022, the protocol channeled liquidity in the traditional way:

  • Deploy a funding pool
  • Issuing Tokens
  • Hoping that profit-seeking LPs will stay after yields drop

But this model is fundamentally flawed: it is reactive. Every new agreement competes with an invisible cost: the opportunity cost of existing capital flows.

1. The Origin of the Yield War: Curve and the Rise of the Voting Market

The concept of the yield war began with the Curve battle in 2021 and gradually became concrete.

Curve Finance’s unique design

Curve introduced the voting custody (ve) token economics, where users can lock up CRV (Curve’s native token) for up to 4 years in exchange for veCRV, which gives users the following advantages:

  • Increase the rewards of Curve pool

  • Governance with voting weight (which pools get rewards)

This creates a meta-game around benefits:

  • Protocol hopes to gain liquidity on Curve

  • And the only way to get liquidity is to attract votes to their pool

  • So they started bribing veCRV holders to vote for

So Convex Finance came into being (a platform focused on increasing the returns of the Curve protocol):

  • Convex abstracts veCRV locking (simplifying the Curve usage process) and aggregates users’ voting power.

  • It has become the “King Maker of Curve” and has a huge influence on where CRV earnings go.

  • Projects began to bribe Convex/veCRV holders through platforms such as Votium.

Experience 1: Whoever controls the voting weight controls the liquidity.

2. Meta-Incentives and Bribery Markets

The first bribe economy

What started as a manual process to influence issuance has evolved into a full-fledged marketplace where:

  • Votium becomes an OTC bribery platform for CRV issuance.
  • The emergence of Redacted Cartel, Warden, and Hidden Hand has expanded this model to other protocols such as Balancer and Frax.
  • Instead of simply paying issuance fees, protocols strategically allocate incentives to optimize capital efficiency.

Scaling Beyond Curve

  • Balancer adopts voting escrow mechanism through veBAL
  • Frax, Tokemak, and other protocols integrate similar systems
  • Incentivized routing platforms like Aura Finance and Llama Airforce add further complexity, turning issuance into a capital coordination game.

Lesson 2: Returns are no longer about annualized yield (APY), but about programmable meta-incentives.

3. How the revenue war unfolds

Here’s how protocols compete in this game:

  • Liquidity aggregation: Aggregate influence through wrappers like Convex (e.g. Aura Finance for Balancer)
  • Bribery campaign: Reserve a budget for ongoing vote-buying to attract issuance when needed
  • Game theory and token economics: locking tokens to establish long-term consistency (e.g. ve model)
  • Community incentives: gamify voting through NFTs, raffles, or reward airdrops

Today, protocols like Turtle Club and Royco are channeling this liquidity: instead of blindly issuing, incentives are auctioned to LPs based on demand signals.

Essentially: “You bring the liquidity, and we direct the incentives to where it’s needed most.”

This unlocks a second-order effect: protocols no longer need to forcibly acquire liquidity, but instead coordinate it.

Turtle Club

Turtle Club has quietly become one of the most effective bribery markets with little mention. Their pools are often embedded in partnerships, with a total value locked (TVL) of over $580 million, dual token issuance, weighted bribery, and a surprisingly sticky LP base.

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

Their model emphasizes fair value redistribution, which means that the distribution of earnings is determined by voting and real-time capital turnover.

This is a smarter flywheel: LPs are rewarded with a correlation to the efficiency of their capital, not just the size of it. This time, efficiency is incentivized.

Royco

Royco’s total locked value (TVL) soared to over $2.6 billion in a single month, a 267,000% increase from the previous month.

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

While some of this funding is “points driven”, what’s important is the infrastructure behind it:

  • Royco is a liquidity-preferred order book.
  • Protocols can’t just issue rewards and hope that capital comes in. They issue requests and LPs decide to invest, and this coordination forms a market.

Here’s what makes this narrative more than just a revenue play:

  • These markets are becoming the meta-governance layer for DeFi.
  • Hidden Hand has sent over $35 million in bribes between major protocols such as Velodrome and Balancer.
  • Royco and Turtle Club are shaping effective distribution solutions.

Liquidity coordination market mechanism

1. Bribery as a market signal

Programs like Turtle Club allow LPs to understand where incentives are flowing, make decisions based on real-time metrics, and be rewarded based on capital efficiency rather than just capital size.

2. Request for Liquidity (RfL) as an Order Book

Projects like Royco allow protocols to list liquidity needs, just like posting orders on the market, and LPs execute these orders based on expected returns.

This becomes a two-way coordination game rather than a one-sided bribe.

If you can decide where liquidity flows, you can influence who survives the next market cycle.

Related reading: Migration of on-chain liquidity: After 15 months of ups and downs, who remains standing after the hype subsides?

PANews reported on July 30 that according to Jinshi, the initial annualized quarterly rate of the US core PCE price index in the second quarter was 2.5%, in line with
South Korean prosecutors probing the former President Yoon Suk-yeol and the former First Lady Kim Keon-hee have interrogated the suspected crypto fraudster Jon Bur Kim (real surname Park). Park, a crypto market maker and luxury sports car collector, has been indicted for crypto fraud . Prosecutors think he issued and manipulated two so-called "scam coins," and manipulated their prices by issuing fake news about the tokens. However, prosecutors earlier this month established a possible link between Park's case and that of the former First Lady. Kim Keon-hee is accused of peddling influence, stock manipulation, and other corruption-related charges. Former President Yoon: Arrest Warrant Incoming? Prosecutors are investigating Kim Keon-hee along with Yoon, who failed in a bid to declare martial law in South Korea in early December last year. Yoon's refusal to share iPhone passcode disrupts special probe https://t.co/c8NXMuUcLc — The Korea Times (@koreatimescokr) July 29, 2025 The former President was later impeached. He has since been charged with various corruption-related offences. But Former President Yoon has twice refused to respond to court summons requests. This has led prosecution officials to consider requesting an arrest warrant. Yonhap reported that the probe has also expanded to Yoon and Kim's associates. The South Korean news agency wrote that the special prosecution team is believed to be investigating the former senior prosecutor Kim Sang-min. Prosecutors believe Kim Sang-min may have "received illicit money" from the chief suspect in a crypto fraud case. Media outlets assume that this is Park, who is accused of embezzling 80.9 billion won ($58.1 million) worth of investors' money. Prosecutors think that Park gave Kim Sang-min money to pay for motor vehicle rental fees. Kim Sang-min then allegedly used this money to pay for the vehicles as he attempted to win the People Power Party nomination for the Changwon Uichang district seat ahead of the April 10 legislative election last year. Kim Sang-min was ultimately unsuccessful in his bid, and was eliminated during the primaries. But prosecution officials appear to think that Kim Keon-hee used her influence to help him run. The special counsel team investigating allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon Hee has requested an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, the team announced Wednesday. https://t.co/c7xp77LPWD — The Korea JoongAng Daily (@JoongAngDaily) July 30, 2025 Rug Pull Suspect Summoned The latest development appears to confirm reports from earlier this month . These claimed that the special prosecution team had asked to see the Park/scam coin case files. Prosecutors think that Park and a CEO surnamed Moon stole hundreds of billions of won. They think the duo issued and listed a suspected scam coin named Atube in 2021. They have also accused Park of masterminding a rug pull scam for a token named Podo Coin, also in 2021.
How SpacePay Became the Hottest Crypto Opportunity on the Radar

How SpacePay Became the Hottest Crypto Opportunity on the Radar

Everyone's talking about SpacePay lately, and honestly, it's not hard to see why. Most crypto projects these days feel like they're solving problems that don't really exist. SpacePay is different. It lets businesses accept crypto payments through the same card machines they already use, supports more than 325 wallets, and instantly converts everything to regular.. The post How SpacePay Became the Hottest Crypto Opportunity on the Radar appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
