US civil rights group gives xAI a deadline to rectify air pollution, or it will sue

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt , the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People ( NAACP ) recently sent a letter to Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI , asking it to resolve the alleged violations of the Clean Air Act within 60 days, otherwise it will face lawsuits. The NAACP accused xAI of operating 26 unlicensed gas turbines in the Memphis data center without installing the necessary pollution control equipment, which may become the largest industrial pollution source in the area.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.