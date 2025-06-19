OpenAI to hold biosafety summit in July to promote safe development of AI bio-capabilities

PANews reported on June 19 that OpenAI announced that as the capabilities of AI models in the biological field improve, the company is strengthening security protection and working with global experts, including hosting a biosafety summit in July . OpenAI has cooperated with institutions such as the Los Alamos National Laboratory in the United States to evaluate the application and risks of AI in biological laboratories. The company has launched multiple security measures, such as model rejection of dangerous requests, real-time detection systems, manual review and red team attack and defense testing, and has adopted stricter release control for high-risk models. OpenAI stated that in the future it will work with governments, scientific research institutions and enterprises to enhance biosafety defenses to ensure that AI empowers life sciences while effectively preventing potential biological threats.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.