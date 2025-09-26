11 High-Upvote Reddit Startup Ideas You Can Start in 2025

Real Reddit threads, real inspiration, and real potential to make money. Imran Kabir · Just now 3 min readJust now -- Share

Reddit isn’t just for memes; it’s a treasure trove of proven startup ideas. These 11 concepts received over 50,000 upvotes and could turn into profitable ventures if executed wisely.

Reddit is filled with creative minds sharing challenges they want someone to solve. These 11 ideas demonstrate that high engagement indicates high potential.

Press enter or click to view image in full size

1. AI-Powered Study Companion

Source: ideogram

Reddit Thread: r/startups, 56K upvotes

Idea: An AI app that creates personalized study schedules, quizzes, and practice exercises.

Why it’s Hot: Students need guidance and efficiency. Personalized AI tutors can scale better than traditional methods.

Engagement Tip: Let us know if you’d use this to ace your exams!

2. Micro-Freelance Marketplace

Reddit Thread: r/SideHustle, 54K upvotes

Idea: A platform for quick, local freelance gigs — design, research, deliveries, or admin tasks.

Why it’s Hot: It offers flexibility for workers and convenience for customers. It has a minimal setup cost.