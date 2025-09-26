11 High-Upvote Reddit Startup Ideas You Can Start in 2025

--
Reddit isn’t just for memes; it’s a treasure trove of proven startup ideas. These 11 concepts received over 50,000 upvotes and could turn into profitable ventures if executed wisely.
Reddit Thread: r/startups, 56K upvotes
Idea: An AI app that creates personalized study schedules, quizzes, and practice exercises.
Why it’s Hot: Students need guidance and efficiency. Personalized AI tutors can scale better than traditional methods.
Reddit Thread: r/SideHustle, 54K upvotes
Idea: A platform for quick, local freelance gigs — design, research, deliveries, or admin tasks.
Why it’s Hot: It offers flexibility for workers and convenience for customers. It has a minimal setup cost.