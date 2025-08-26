$110,800 Is Bitcoin’s New Key Defense Line: Glassnode

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 21:49
The Orange Era
ORANGE$0.0003765+1.75%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,664.79-2.20%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3182-2.33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01736-11.13%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02644-3.22%

Bitcoin faces a potential correction. It must quickly reclaim $110,800. Failure to do so could trigger a further downturn.

Glassnode identified a key metric. $110,800 is the average cost for new investors, based on May through July buyers. During this period, Bitcoin hit new all-time highs.

Bitcoin Should Defend $110,800

Glassnode explains that the average cost of newer investors, who have been in the market for one to three months, reveals their short-term behavior and shows the nature of new money. Based on Glassnode’s data, this price stands at $110,800 now.

Historically, this price level is significant, below which it often signals a bear market, leading to a substantial price correction.

BTC: Realized Price by Age. Source: Glassnode

The Glassnode chart reveals this trend. The orange line shows the cost for new investors, and the black line shows Bitcoin’s price. When the black line crosses below the orange, prices tend to fall.

On Monday, Bitcoin saw its largest long liquidation event since December 2024. On Tuesday, Bitcoin’s price briefly fell, hitting a low of $108,600. It has since slightly rebounded. A sharp price drop triggered the sell-off, liquidating over $150 million in long positions. This is why a swift recovery above $110,800 is crucial.

Ethereum Shows Signs of Overheating

Ethereum’s price has reached a high level. Glassnode noted its significant valuation. “With Ethereum hitting a new ATH, the MVRV ratio has climbed to 2.15,” they stated.

The MVRV ratio is a key on-chain indicator. It compares market value to realized value, helping to gauge whether the market is overvalued.

[Market Value to Realized Value Ratio(MVRV). Source: Glassnode]

2.15 MVRV ratio is noteworthy, meaning that investors hold unrealized profits, i.e., their average gains are over 2.15 times their cost.

Regarding the unprecedented number, Glassnode explained, “This level mirrors prior market structures.” It matches March 2024 and December 2020, leading to high volatility and profit-taking.

The post $110,800 Is Bitcoin’s New Key Defense Line: Glassnode appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/110800-bitcoins-new-key-defense-line-glassnode/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1248+4.00%
DOGS
DOGS$0.000146+2.96%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003503+3.48%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Share
MoonBull Whitelist Fills Fast – Early Traders Eye the 100x Crypto Edge

MoonBull Whitelist Fills Fast – Early Traders Eye the 100x Crypto Edge

Spots are disappearing quickly on a first-come, first-served basis, leaving traders scrambling to secure early access before the presale officially […] The post MoonBull Whitelist Fills Fast – Early Traders Eye the 100x Crypto Edge appeared first on Coindoo.
Edge
EDGE$0.47514-15.88%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/26 22:45
Share
Coinbase claims ‘key role’ in Secret Service’s biggest-ever crypto seizure

Coinbase claims ‘key role’ in Secret Service’s biggest-ever crypto seizure

Coinbase says it helped the US Secret Service seize $225 million in crypto allegedly stolen by scammers, the largest crypto seizure in the agency’s history.
Everscale
EVER$0.01005-1.95%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 10:10
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

MoonBull Whitelist Fills Fast – Early Traders Eye the 100x Crypto Edge

Coinbase claims ‘key role’ in Secret Service’s biggest-ever crypto seizure

Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

Today, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 1,673 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 104,498 ETH.