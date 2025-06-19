GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization

PANews reported on June 19 that the GoPlus Chinese community issued a security alert that the old version of the decentralized financial network Bankroll contract was under attack. The vulnerability allowed attackers to withdraw funds from the user addresses that had authorized the contract. GoPlus reminded users to immediately revoke authorization for the attacked contract to avoid asset losses.

