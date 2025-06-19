Consensys CEO: Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger

PANews reported on June 19 that Joseph Lubin, CEO of Consensys and co-founder of Ethereum, wrote: "Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger. It allows anyone to view, use, and add data or functions without permission, with credible neutrality and censorship resistance. It is tamper-proof and verifiable (through confiscation mechanisms and transparency), and continues to advance its decentralization process. It has a top-notch large community that is always highly vigilant because there will always be patient and well-resourced participants who try to disrupt the system. Fortunately, as Ethereum develops and matures, it will become increasingly difficult to disrupt the system."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.