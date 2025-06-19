Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

PANews
2025/06/19 17:06
Moonveil
MORE$0.10046+2.53%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00208+9.07%

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CryptoSlate, Fidelity Digital Assets research shows that the growth rate of the "ancient supply" of Bitcoin that has not been moved for more than ten years has exceeded the daily new output. Since April 2024, an average of 566 BTC have been added to the ten-year holding queue every day, exceeding the 450 new supply of miners every day. The proportion of coins held for more than ten years accounts for 17% of the total circulation (about 3.4 million coins, worth US$360 billion), of which 33% are held by Satoshi Nakamoto, and another part of the Bitcoin may be lost forever. After the 2024 US election, the ten-year holdings decreased on 10% of trading days, reflecting that market fluctuations affect the behavior of long-term holders.

Currently, 27 public companies hold more than 800,000 BTC. Fidelity predicts that if companies with 1,000 BTC or more continue to hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, the supply of "ancient" Bitcoin will exceed 30% of the circulation by 2035.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to an official announcement, US-listed company Empery Digital (formerly Volcon) announced that it has increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total
Share
PANews2025/07/31 20:24
Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to financial news, US design software developer Figma priced its IPO at $33 on Wednesday, with an expected range of $30-32. The company's
Share
PANews2025/07/31 19:55
The Compliance Boundary of Corporate Crypto Asset Allocation: Examining Accounting Disclosure Risks from the Strategy Class Action Lawsuit

The Compliance Boundary of Corporate Crypto Asset Allocation: Examining Accounting Disclosure Risks from the Strategy Class Action Lawsuit

1. Overview of the Event In early July 2025, the law firm Pomerantz filed a class action lawsuit against Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy, NASDAQ: MSTR) in the U.S. District Court for
U Coin
U$0.01085-2.95%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 20:00

Trending News

More

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

The Compliance Boundary of Corporate Crypto Asset Allocation: Examining Accounting Disclosure Risks from the Strategy Class Action Lawsuit

US Treasury Secretary Bensont expects Fed chairman nominee to be announced before year-end

Circle: Native USDC and CCTP V2 Coming Soon to Hyperliquid