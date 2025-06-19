Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

PANews
2025/06/19 18:06
Notcoin
NOT$0.002083+9.63%
Startup
STARTUP$0.021263-13.10%

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Techinasia, blockchain startup Units.Network has completed a $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital, and other investors have not been disclosed. The project is based on the Waves protocol and the funds will be used for infrastructure upgrades and AI product development.

Newly developed products include AI Launchpad and AI Liquidity Manager, which are planned to be launched this year. The former aims to lower the threshold for developers, while the latter focuses on optimizing on-chain market liquidity. The project recently launched a performance funding program through the community DAO to incentivize application development. Part of the funds will also be used to expand the capacity of verification nodes and improve cross-chain liquidity.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to an official announcement, US-listed company Empery Digital (formerly Volcon) announced that it has increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total
Share
PANews2025/07/31 20:24
Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to financial news, US design software developer Figma priced its IPO at $33 on Wednesday, with an expected range of $30-32. The company's
Share
PANews2025/07/31 19:55
The Compliance Boundary of Corporate Crypto Asset Allocation: Examining Accounting Disclosure Risks from the Strategy Class Action Lawsuit

The Compliance Boundary of Corporate Crypto Asset Allocation: Examining Accounting Disclosure Risks from the Strategy Class Action Lawsuit

1. Overview of the Event In early July 2025, the law firm Pomerantz filed a class action lawsuit against Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy, NASDAQ: MSTR) in the U.S. District Court for
U Coin
U$0.01085-2.95%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 20:00

Trending News

More

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

The Compliance Boundary of Corporate Crypto Asset Allocation: Examining Accounting Disclosure Risks from the Strategy Class Action Lawsuit

US Treasury Secretary Bensont expects Fed chairman nominee to be announced before year-end

Circle: Native USDC and CCTP V2 Coming Soon to Hyperliquid