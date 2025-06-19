Pump.fun strengthens legal team with fresh hires to fight Burwick lawsuit

Crypto.news
2025/06/19 18:49
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0006814+2.38%
FUNToken
FUN$0.011358-6.72%

The legal battle lawsuit against the memecoin launchpad Pump.fun is heating up, and the firm is gearing up to fight.

According to recent reports, Pump.fun’s parent company, Baton Corporation, has hired several high-profile attorneys to bolster its defense in its ongoing legal battles. The new hires include crypto litigation experts from the international law firm Brown Rudnick, including a former SEC investigator, Daniel L. Sachs.

The move aims to strengthen the firm’s defense team as it battles a series of allegations from Burwick Law, a New York-based firm that launched its legal campaign against the platform earlier this year.

Burwick first served Pump.fun with a class action lawsuit in January, accusing the platform of various forms of misconduct. The firm alleged that the platform’s offerings violate U.S. securities laws, and claimed that it artificially inflates token prices for personal gain, thereby causing significant losses for investors.

A second filing followed shortly after, expanding the case to include the platform’s co-founders, Baton Corporation, and other key figures behind the project. Burwick Law’s CEO also accused Pump.fun of attempting to intimidate and derail the legal process, after several tokens allegedly tied to his family appeared on the platform in a fraudulent fundraising scheme.

The recent suspension of the official X accounts of Pump.fun and its co-founder Alon Cohen reignited Burwick Law’s campaign. The firm posted shortly after the takedown, leveraging speculation that the move may have been linked to the nature of the platform’s services to renew calls for more affected investors to join the class action lawsuit, which now includes over 500 participants.

However, Pump.fun isn’t the only project under Burwick’s legal spotlight. The firm is also leading lawsuits against other similar platforms, including BULLX, DexScreener, GMGN, and more.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to an official announcement, US-listed company Empery Digital (formerly Volcon) announced that it has increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total
Share
PANews2025/07/31 20:24
Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to financial news, US design software developer Figma priced its IPO at $33 on Wednesday, with an expected range of $30-32. The company's
Share
PANews2025/07/31 19:55
The Compliance Boundary of Corporate Crypto Asset Allocation: Examining Accounting Disclosure Risks from the Strategy Class Action Lawsuit

The Compliance Boundary of Corporate Crypto Asset Allocation: Examining Accounting Disclosure Risks from the Strategy Class Action Lawsuit

1. Overview of the Event In early July 2025, the law firm Pomerantz filed a class action lawsuit against Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy, NASDAQ: MSTR) in the U.S. District Court for
U Coin
U$0.01085-2.95%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 20:00

Trending News

More

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

The Compliance Boundary of Corporate Crypto Asset Allocation: Examining Accounting Disclosure Risks from the Strategy Class Action Lawsuit

US Treasury Secretary Bensont expects Fed chairman nominee to be announced before year-end

Circle: Native USDC and CCTP V2 Coming Soon to Hyperliquid