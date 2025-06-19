Analyst: Stagnation in ETH/BTC ratio leads to delayed altcoin season

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Beincrypto, the ETH/BTC ratio has been fluctuating in a narrow range since mid-May, reflecting the weakening interest of investors in ETH and the general delay in the start of the altcoin season. Analyst @CryptoFellaTx recently emphasized that the ETH/BTC chart is a key indicator for judging whether altcoins can recover. The ratio is currently hovering around 0.024, while this level was the bottom of the cycle in 2019 and 2020, and ETH subsequently rebounded strongly. However, analysts emphasized that if altcoins are to have a major reversal, Ethereum needs to show clear strong signals.

