XRP Ledger to Launch XAO DAO to Adopt Decentralized Governance

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, XRP Ledger will adopt decentralized governance through the upcoming XAO DAO. XAO DAO is its first community-led organization that aims to use XRP tokens to promote proposals, funding, and on-chain decision-making.

