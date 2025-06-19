US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams

Fxstreet
2025/06/19 18:42
Moonveil
MORE$0.10023+2.77%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007156-5.46%
  • US Attorney’s office filed a civil forfeiture complaint on Wednesday against $225.3 million in cryptocurrency tied to a global investment fraud and money laundering scheme.
  • The US Secret Service and the FBI used blockchain analysis and other investigative techniques to determine cryptocurrency confidence scams.
  • According to an FBI report, cryptocurrency investment fraud resulted in more than $5.8 billion in reported losses in 2024 alone.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Wednesday the largest cryptocurrency seizure in its history, targeting more than $225 million tied to crypto frauds. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the US Secret Service utilize advanced blockchain analysis to solve cryptocurrency confidence scams.

Largest cryptocurrency seizure in its history

DOJ announced in a press release on Wednesday that it has filed a civil forfeiture complaint in the US District Court for the District of Columbia against more than $225.3 million in cryptocurrency.

According to the complaint, the FBI and the US Secret Service used blockchain analysis to determine whether the cryptocurrency is connected to the theft and money laundering of funds from victims of cryptocurrency investment fraud schemes, commonly referred to as “cryptocurrency confidence scams.”

Matthew Galeotti, Head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, said in a speech.

Galeotti continued:

Cryptocurrency investors have been deceived into believing that they were making legitimate cryptocurrency investments, resulting in over 400 suspected victims being laundered through the network. Moreover, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center reported that cryptocurrency investment fraud caused more than $5.8 billion in losses in 2024 alone. 

The US Secret Service and the FBI’s offices in San Francisco investigated the case. The Department of Justice also thanked Tether for its proactive assistance in this investigation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to an official announcement, US-listed company Empery Digital (formerly Volcon) announced that it has increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total
Share
PANews2025/07/31 20:24
Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to financial news, US design software developer Figma priced its IPO at $33 on Wednesday, with an expected range of $30-32. The company's
Share
PANews2025/07/31 19:55
The Compliance Boundary of Corporate Crypto Asset Allocation: Examining Accounting Disclosure Risks from the Strategy Class Action Lawsuit

The Compliance Boundary of Corporate Crypto Asset Allocation: Examining Accounting Disclosure Risks from the Strategy Class Action Lawsuit

1. Overview of the Event In early July 2025, the law firm Pomerantz filed a class action lawsuit against Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy, NASDAQ: MSTR) in the U.S. District Court for
U Coin
U$0.01085-2.95%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 20:00

Trending News

More

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

The Compliance Boundary of Corporate Crypto Asset Allocation: Examining Accounting Disclosure Risks from the Strategy Class Action Lawsuit

US Treasury Secretary Bensont expects Fed chairman nominee to be announced before year-end

Circle: Native USDC and CCTP V2 Coming Soon to Hyperliquid