Trump: "Mr. Too Late" Powell is a disgrace to the United States and should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said: "Mr. Too Late" Powell has cost our country hundreds of billions of dollars. He is indeed one of the dumbest and most destructive people in the government, and the Federal Reserve Committee is an accomplice. Europe has cut interest rates 10 times, and we have not. Our interest rates should have been reduced by 2.5 percentage points (250 basis points), which would have saved Biden billions of dollars in short-term debt. Our inflation rate is very low! "Mr. Too Late" is a disgrace to the United States!"

