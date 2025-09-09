12 Senate Democrats Release Crypto Regulation Framework, End Party’s Public Silence

By: CryptoNews
2025/09/09 22:54
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.0624-4.92%

Twelve Senate Democrats released a unified crypto regulation framework Tuesday, ending months of public silence on digital asset legislation.

According to a report by Axios, the group includes Mark Warner (Va.), Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.), Cory Booker (N.J.), Adam Schiff (Calif.), and Ruben Gallego (Ariz.), among others, who had previously avoided articulating clear positions on comprehensive crypto market structure bills.

This marks the first coordinated Democratic stance on crypto regulation after Republicans dominated legislative conversations throughout 2025, with the party now attempting to influence debates that have largely proceeded without their input.

“We owe it to the millions of Americans who participate in this market to create clear rules of the road that protect consumers and safeguard our markets,” the senators wrote in their joint statement.

12 Senate Democrats Release Crypto Regulation Framework, End Party's Public SilenceU.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) meeting with newly elected Democratic Senators in his office. (Source: GettyImage)

Democratic Framework Details Key Provisions

The framework calls for closing regulatory gaps where no clear rules exist for trading and issuing digital assets, while creating pathways for issuers to provide adequate consumer disclosures.

Under their proposal, the Securities and Exchange Commission would be required to swiftly incorporate existing digital asset platforms into its regulatory framework with appropriate oversight mechanisms.

The plan also mandates that crypto platforms register with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) to prevent illicit finance activities and strengthen anti-money laundering safeguards.

Additionally, the framework ensures both the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the SEC receive adequate staffing and funding to perform their expanded oversight duties in the digital asset space.

Eleven of the twelve senators previously voted for stablecoin legislation that passed Congress earlier this year, which means there has been some existing bipartisan cooperation on specific crypto regulations.

However, the framework specifically targets President Trump’s growing involvement in the crypto industry by proposing to block elected officials and their families from issuing, endorsing, or profiting from digital assets.

The senators also want commissioners from both parties sitting at the SEC and CFTC to create quorums for digital asset rulemaking, responding to Trump’s recent dismissals of Democratic officials at independent agencies.

“We also must ensure that digital assets are not used to finance illicit activities or to line the pockets of politicians and their families,” the statement emphasized.

Broader Context Shows Democrats Playing Catch-Up

This coordinated position emerges after significant internal Democratic divisions that became apparent during heated closed-door meetings in June, where party members clashed over crypto policy approaches.

The framework follows substantial Republican momentum on crypto legislation, including July’s major Senate draft by Banking Committee Chair Tim Scott that expanded from 35 to 182 pages in subsequent versions.

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) has earlier pushed for aggressive timelines to deliver market structure legislation to Trump’s desk before Thanksgiving, which at the time put pressure on Democratic engagement.

Meanwhile, crypto regulation has become a top congressional priority, with industry groups like Fairshake deploying $195 million in the 2024 elections to influence legislative outcomes.

The formation of a bipartisan Congressional Crypto Caucus in March 2025 showed growing institutional momentum for crypto-friendly legislation across party lines.

Yet negotiations around Senate crypto trading bills remain challenging, with Republicans uncertain about concessions needed to secure the seven Democratic votes required for passage.

The Democratic framework positions the party as seeking more restrictive approaches than Republicans, particularly regarding conflicts of interest and bipartisan oversight requirements.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) continues opposing crypto legislation, arguing Republican proposals would create a “superhighway” for corruption in the Trump administration.

The framework now sets up negotiations between crypto-friendly Democrats and Republicans who must bridge policy differences on enforcement priorities, presidential conflicts, and regulatory jurisdiction.

With comprehensive crypto market structure legislation facing a more complex path than the bipartisan stablecoin bill that passed with substantial Democratic support, successful negotiations will determine whether major crypto regulation advances before 2025 ends.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana is sitting on a critical support level following a period of muted volatility and sideways consolidation. With multiple technical confluences now in play, the market appears primed for a decisive breakout,or breakdown. The current structure suggests that price is…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04692+9.37%
BULLS
BULLS$536.38+0.61%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00643-3.01%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:25
Share
US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

PANews reported on June 19 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant posted on the X platform this morning that cryptocurrencies will not threaten the status of the U.S. dollar, but
Union
U$0.01096+3.10%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.084-15.15%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001942-2.16%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:44
Share
Meme Coin Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin, Dogecoin, TRUMP

Meme Coin Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin, Dogecoin, TRUMP

Read the full article at coingape.com.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.623+0.10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016137-13.90%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000528+4.97%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 23:18
Share

Trending News

More

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

Meme Coin Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin, Dogecoin, TRUMP

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

US Democrats Say "We're in!" They've Introduced a 7-Point Cryptocurrency Bill That Will Anger Trump! Here Are All the Details…