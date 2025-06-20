Jump Crypto repositions itself, returns to the spotlight with a high profile and focuses on infrastructure construction

PANews reported on June 20 that according to the official Jump Crypto website, the organization announced a fresh start, emphasizing its core contributions in projects such as Pyth, Wormhole, Firedancer, and DoubleZero, and demonstrating its strategic logic of "trading-driven construction." Jump said it would work on both infrastructure and policy making, submitting a letter of opinion to the U.S. SEC for the first time, calling for reforms in digital asset regulation. Officials said that the current policy and technology environment are in resonance, and it is "the best time to reshape the financial market infrastructure."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.