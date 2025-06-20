Ant Financial: Only communicated with Hainan Huatie on RWA, no cooperation was reached

PANews reported on June 20 that Ant Digits’ WeChat official account released a statement to refute the rumors. Ant Digits and Hainan Huatie only had very preliminary and exploratory exchanges on RWA, and did not reach any form of formal cooperation agreement, business arrangement or substantive project implementation. In addition, some companies in the market have recently hyped up hot concepts such as "RWA" and "stablecoins", implying false cooperation with Ant Digits. Investors and partners are requested to carefully identify market rumors and pay attention to investment risks. At the same time, Ant Digits also stated that it reserves the right to pursue legal responsibility for any unauthorized use of our company's name for improper publicity. Ant Digits is committed to compliance innovation, and any important progress will be disclosed in a timely manner through official channels.

