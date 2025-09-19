12x Returns on Launch, RWA Rewards, and a $2.5 Million Giveaway

The $LIVE crypto presale has begun at $0.02 with the launch price set at $0.25, resulting in a 12x return. The considerable potential returns for presale holders are accompanied by a series of other incentives, including large mining bonuses.

A major highlight of the LivLive crypto presale is the $2.5 million giveaway. Every presale bundle comes with an NFT key that can unlock one of the virtual vaults containing rewards, including a grand prize vault holding $1 million worth of $LIVE tokens.

The LivLive augmented reality (AR) layer aims to gamify everyday life by deploying a virtual overlay across the physical world. Players seamlessly interact with gamified features mapped onto real-world spaces, creating opportunities to earn rewards, improve lifestyle choices, and contribute to a growing AR economy.

Access to this AR crypto world comes via the wristbands included in every presale bundle. These wristbands act as proof-of-presence devices, ensuring verifiable engagement. Higher-tier bundles include wristbands with stronger multipliers, enabling users to earn more $LIVE tokens, XP, and rewards for their actions.

The $LIVE AR crypto Presale: A Clear 12x Opportunity

The $LIVE presale offers five different bundles, each giving buyers the chance to purchase $LIVE tokens at $0.02, with the launch price set at $0.25. Every bundle includes slightly different incentives and bonuses, with higher tiers offering larger mining multipliers and greater chances to win the top prizes in the $2.5 million giveaway.

Presale Bundles:

12,500 tokens, 140% mining bonus, NFT key (vaults worth $1,000) Rise – $500: 25,000 tokens, 155% mining bonus, NFT key (vaults worth $5,000)

25,000 tokens, 155% mining bonus, NFT key (vaults worth $5,000) Luxe – $1,000: 50,000 tokens, 170% mining bonus, NFT key (vaults worth $50,000)

50,000 tokens, 170% mining bonus, NFT key (vaults worth $50,000) VIP – $5,000: 250,000 tokens, 185% mining bonus, NFT key (vaults worth $100,000)

250,000 tokens, 185% mining bonus, NFT key (vaults worth $100,000) Icon – $10,000: 500,000 tokens, 200% mining bonus, NFT key (one vault worth $1,000,000)

For example, the Luxe bundle costs $1,000 and gives holders 50,000 base tokens plus an additional 85,000 through the 170% mining bonus. If sold at launch, this could generate a return of over $33,000.

$LIVE has a maximum supply capped at 5 billion. 65% is allocated to presale and mining, meaning new supply will be introduced primarily through presale holders. This gives early participants a strong footing in the market while preventing sudden inflationary shocks.

Crypto Bonuses and Presale Perks

The mining crypto bonus makes the LivLive presale stand out from the standard presales that the market has seen over the past year. While most presales simply offer tokens at a lower price than the predicted launch, the $LIVE bundles include a mining bonus that gives holders an extra allocation without flooding the market with supply on launch day.

Mining bonuses range from 140% to 200%, adding significant upside for participants. Presale bundles entitle users to mine these tokens gradually post-launch, creating a strong incentive both to join early and to remain active in the ecosystem long after the presale ends.

For example, the Luxe bundle, priced at $1,000, provides 50,000 base tokens plus 85,000 additional tokens through the 170% mining crypto bonus.

Each bundle also includes AR crypto wristbands, which unlock the LivLive world and apply higher in-game multipliers for XP and crypto rewards. This blend of utility, mining, and presale perks makes $LIVE unique compared to typical token sales.

Final Thoughts On LivLive’s Presale

The $LIVE presale offers five different bundles, all with an entry price of $0.02 and a target launch price of $0.25, offering a 12x return alongside various other perks.

The $LIVE token will play a central role in the LivLive augmented reality ecosystem, both as a means of exchange and as an incentivization mechanism, making this presale about more than just a possible 12x, as buyers will play a lead role in building the AR world that LivLive plans to deploy across cities worldwide.

