13 entities now hold 1.55% of SOL circulating supply

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 15:57
Solana
SOL$213.11+4.98%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008533-10.73%
Triathon
GROW$0.0225-43.32%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001617+1.18%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015926-12.28%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00665-5.00%

Corporate adoption of Solana is accelerating, with 13 publicly listed companies now holding nearly $1.8 billion in their Solana treasuries.

Summary

  • 13 companies now hold 8.9 million SOL, led by Upexi Inc. (2M SOL), DeFi Development Corp. (1.99M SOL), and Sol Strategies (370K SOL), which is also preparing a Nasdaq listing.
  • The figure is expected to grow as DeFi Development Corp. targets $1B in SOL holdings, while Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital aim to raise $1B for a joint Solana treasury, with other firms potentially joining.

The number of publicly listed companies adopting Solana (SOL) as part of their treasury strategy has grown to 13.

The largest holders are led by Upexi Inc., with 2,000,518 SOL, followed closely by DeFi Development Corp., which recently added 196,141 SOL to bring their total to 1,988,170 SOL.

Sol Strategies ranks third with 370,420 SOL and is also set to become the first company among Solana treasury adopters to list on Nasdaq.

Together, the thirteen companies now control 8.90 million SOL, representing 1.55% of the total circulating supply — which amounts to approximately $1.80 billion at the current market value. Of these reserves, around 585,059 SOL (worth about $104.1 million) are staked through the Combined Staking Reserve, generating an average yield of 6.86%. While this staking reserve represents only 0.102% of Solana’s total supply, it signals that a portion of treasury allocations is actively being used to earn yield, rather than sitting idle.

The rise of Solana treasury strategy

The momentum behind Solana treasury strategy is accelerating, with corporate holdings expected to expand significantly in the coming months. DeFi Development Corp., currently the second-largest holder, has pledged to scale its reserves toward the $1 billion milestone. Additionally, Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital are working with Cantor Fitzgerald to raise up to $1 billion for a joint Solana treasury, an initiative that has also received support from the Solana Foundation in Zug, Switzerland.

In parallel, Accelerate, led by Joe McCann, has announced plans to raise $1.51 billion to acquire 7.32 million SOL, a move that would establish the largest private Solana treasury outside of the Foundation itself.

Although total corporate SOL holdings still lag far behind Bitcoin’s corporate treasury dominance of the scale and speed of new capital being mobilized signal Solana’s growing role as a serious competitor in the digital asset treasury market.

Source: https://crypto.news/solana-treasury-adoption-gains-momentum-13-entities-now-hold-1-55-of-sol-circulating-supply/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

AguilaTrades' Bitcoin short position was completely liquidated after 43 minutes, with a profit of $112,000

AguilaTrades' Bitcoin short position was completely liquidated after 43 minutes, with a profit of $112,000

PANews reported on June 22 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, AguilaTrades' Bitcoin short positions were completely liquidated after 43 minutes, with a profit of $112,000.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0912+1.33%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 23:26
Share
Bitcoin Hunts for Direction Amid Economic Signals

Bitcoin Hunts for Direction Amid Economic Signals

Bitcoin‘s price hovers around $110,000 as market players wait for the upcoming decision on interest rates by the US Federal Reserve set for September 17. CoinMarketCap data reveals Bitcoin recently rose by a modest 0.44%, hitting $111,074.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Hunts for Direction Amid Economic Signals
Oasis
ROSE$0.02503+3.17%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 15:08
Share
Blockcast 75 | Licensed to Shill VI: Decentralization Dilemma – Why Security is Key to Crypto's Future

Blockcast 75 | Licensed to Shill VI: Decentralization Dilemma – Why Security is Key to Crypto's Future

The panel discuss the blockchain trilemma, stablecoins, decentralization, and the future of digital currencies in the global economy.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13222-2.82%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002698+2.23%
Share
Blockhead2025/09/08 16:14
Share

Trending News

More

AguilaTrades' Bitcoin short position was completely liquidated after 43 minutes, with a profit of $112,000

Bitcoin Hunts for Direction Amid Economic Signals

Blockcast 75 | Licensed to Shill VI: Decentralization Dilemma – Why Security is Key to Crypto's Future

Best Anonymous Crypto Casinos UK 2025: Ranked by Experts

PA Daily | The United States exempts some products such as mobile phones and computers from "reciprocal tariffs"; OpenAI officially announced that GPT-4 will be retired at the end of this month and wi