Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

Will Siton’s DOGE Surpass XRP in the Future? Siton Mining Launches DOGE-Exclusive Contracts, Unlocking Daily Passive Income

Dogecoin (DOGE) is more than just an “emoji coin.” Siton Mining has launched a DOGE cloud mining service, helping global investors achieve daily returns with Dogecoin and creating a new paradigm for passive value-added digital assets. With the revelation of Elon Musk’s support and the development of ecosystem tools like DogeChain, DOGE is regaining market attention. Recent data shows that DOGE prices have risen nearly 30% compared to the previous month, with some trading seeing significant breakthroughs, prompting the market to reevaluate its “currency attributes” and “deflationary mechanism.” Following market trends, Siton Mining , a leading global intelligent cloud mining platform, announced the launch of a dedicated DOGE mining contract service, allowing investors to easily start daily income streams using their DOGE holdings. Without the need to purchase mining machines or technical experience, users can enjoy this innovative “holding coin, earning income” mining model with zero barriers to entry. Why Choose DOGE as a Daily Income Asset? Originally a community-driven, playful currency, DOGE has become a vital asset in payments, tipping, and the Web3 ecosystem. Its high liquidity, fast transaction confirmations, and strong community consensus have made DOGE a highly effective vehicle for investors to earn passive income. On the Siton Mining platform, DOGE is more than just a “fun coin” – it’s a true asset that generates daily cash flow. Users can directly use DOGE to launch cloud mining contracts for mainstream cryptocurrencies like BTC , ETH , and LTC . The system automatically settles profits daily, creating an efficient, secure, and automated digital asset income platform. How to Start Smart Cloud Mining with DOGE? The entire process is simple and efficient, suitable for both beginners and experienced investors: 1. Visit the official website and register an account Click https://SitonMining.com to register and receive a random system bonus of $10-$100 USD. 2. Deposit DOGE Log in to your account, go to the “Asset Management” page, select “Deposit DOGE,” and the system will generate your own unique address. Simply transfer as little as 200 DOGE to start your cloud mining experience. 3. Choose a suitable mining plan The platform offers a variety of options, from short-term trial contracts to long-term, high-yield plans, with clear profit details and daily withdrawals. 4. Activate the contract and automatically settle your profits daily Once the contract is activated, the system automatically settles your profits daily, allowing users to withdraw or reinvest at any time for passive growth. Siton Mining: A Smart Mining Platform for Dogecoin Holders Siton Mining offers a fully automated, one-stop DOGE mining service, helping investors safely and efficiently monetize their DOGE earnings. The platform integrates top global mining pool resources, AI-powered computing power management, and bank-level asset protection to create a robust “digital cash flow channel” for DOGE users. The platform’s core advantages include: Direct DOGE hashrate activation: Purchase mining contracts directly with DOGE, no need to convert to other currencies. AI-powered automated mining scheduling: The system automatically allocates optimal hashrate resources, with profits automatically distributed daily. Diverse contract configurations: From entry-level trial packages to high-yield compounding contracts, suitable for different fund sizes and investment strategies. Institutional-grade asset security: Isolation of hot and cold wallets, multi-factor authentication, and data encryption comprehensively safeguard user assets. International service network: Covering over 180 countries and regions worldwide, the platform supports a multi-language interface and 24/7 customer service. About Siton Mining Siton Mining is a leading global cloud mining platform dedicated to providing intelligent, secure, and efficient digital asset value-added solutions for individuals and institutions. The platform fully supports cloud mining for major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, and XRP. Leveraging global data centers and top-tier hardware infrastructure, it offers a 24/7 automated income system. Adhering to the principle of “creating value for every cryptocurrency,” Siton Mining is continuously promoting the popularization of cloud mining, enabling digital currencies like DOGE to truly provide users with stable and continuous passive income.