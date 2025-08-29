15 million to “legalize” on-chain forecasts

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 00:04
U
U$0.009-25.00%
RealLink
REAL$0.05885+0.18%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01324-1.70%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018828+2.84%
SEED
SEED$0.001032+0.48%

A group of former Polymarket members has launched The Clearing Company with a $15 million seed to create regulated on-chain prediction market platforms accessible to retail investors. The round is led by Union Square Ventures, signaling increasing institutional interest in a sector traditionally hindered by regulatory uncertainty. In this context, the promise is an infrastructure that combines on-chain efficiency with clear rules, with a compliance framework defined from the outset.

According to the announcement from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on June 17, 2025, U.S. authorities have initiated a public discussion aimed at defining criteria and risks associated with contracts linked to real events, an element that directly impacts the regulatory scope of prediction markets. Legal studies that have analyzed the matter also highlight how the Fifth Circuit’s ruling on the Kalshi case (September 2024) has significantly altered regulatory interpretation, opening potential avenues for platforms that adopt structured compliance WilmerHale. These regulatory findings have been directly monitored by market analysts following the Web3 rounds of 2024‑2025 and confirm a growing institutional focus on the topic.

Key Data of The Clearing Company Round

  • Amount: 15 million dollars (seed round), a significant figure for the stage
  • Lead investor: Union Square Ventures, historic supporter of crypto projects
  • Participants: Haun Ventures, Variant, Coinbase Ventures, Compound, Rubik, Earl Grey, Cursor Capital, Asylum, and an angel investor
  • Term sheet: details on equity vs token and valuation not disclosed, for now
  • Product focus: onchain predictive markets with compliance integrated into the protocols

Who are the founders (and why they matter)

The project is carried out by former members of Polymarket with established experience in predictive markets, blockchain infrastructure, and in the field of risk & compliance. An interesting aspect is the combination of technical and legal expertise, often difficult to find in the same team. Added to this is the know-how in market design, liquidity management, and the use of oracles for outcome determination, elements that make it particularly competitive.

  • Background: expertise in product and engineering applied to prediction markets platforms, supported by experts in legal and regulatory fields
  • Competitive Advantage: experience in market design, liquidity management, and oracle systems for outcome verification
  • Transparency: currently, the names and roles of the founders have not been publicly disclosed

Why This News is Relevant

  1. Regulation at the center: the goal is to bring on-chain predictive markets out of the “gray area” by introducing controls such as KYC/AML, fund segregation, and native auditability. It must be said that balancing openness and compliance remains crucial.
  2. High bracket for a Web3 seed: an investment of 15 million dollars places the round in the high bracket of the seed market, indicating ambitious product ambitions and go-to-market strategies.
  3. Retail access with protections: the aim is to offer an experience as permissionless as possible, while aligning operations with consumer protection standards.

How a Predictive Market Changes When It Is “Regulated”

The Clearing Company intends to integrate the efficiency of onchain trading with regulatory requirements, maintaining the price discovery logic typical of markets while introducing stricter controls and greater transparency. In other words, the attempt is to combine the best of the crypto world with verifiable and standardized processes.

Pieces of the architecture

  • Smart contract for the creation, trading, and settlement of markets
  • Oracles and external feeds to validate the outcomes of real-world events
  • Algorithmic market making and incentives to increase liquidity and reduce slippage
  • Modular compliance (KYC/AML, geographic limits, fund segregation) adaptable to the specifics of each jurisdiction
  • On-chain traceability to facilitate audits and controls by authorities

Accessibility vs Compliance: Finding the Balance

The core of the project is to enable massive adoption by retail users without compromising security and regulatory compliance. It must be said that the user experience will be crucial for adoption. The team identifies three fundamental levers for scaling sustainably:

  • Market creation simplified thanks to templates and standardized parameters
  • Smooth trading with intuitive interfaces and predictable costs
  • New liquidity structures (shared pools, incentives for market makers) to ensure market depth

If executed well, the strategy will allow for continuous production of predictive signals useful to investors, media, and policy makers. In this context, the standardization of tools could promote comparability and reuse of data.

Comparison with Existing Platforms

  • Pragmatic decentralization: the permissionless component is present where possible, while in other areas targeted controls are adopted
  • Resolution of outcomes: the system integrates oracles and dispute procedures to manage any controversies
  • Risk management: the use of segregation and custody techniques for funds is in line with regulatory requirements

Main Risks (and How They Might Manage Them)

  • Regulatory arbitrage: the regulatory differences between the USA, EU, and other areas require careful implementation of geofencing and detailed regulatory policies
  • User protection: exposure limits, risk disclosure policies, and clear appeal procedures will be implemented
  • Data Integrity: control over oracle governance and the introduction of anti-manipulation logic are essential to ensure the proper functioning of the markets

Timeline and Development Status

The company stated that the development is ongoing and that compliance represents a strategic priority. As of today, August 27, 2025, no official launch date has been announced. Pending further details, the gradual implementation of compliance components is considered an integral part of the roadmap.

Implications for crypto and traditional finance

The entry of Union Square Ventures and other venture capital investors highlights how the adoption of compliant onchain predictive markets could represent an important step towards the normalization of the sector. Regulated platforms could attract institutional capital, improving liquidity and the reliability of collective estimates. 

For banks, asset managers, and policy makers, this means access to real-time indicators on economic, political, and even sports events, with a level of traceability that simplifies audits and reporting. Looking ahead, interoperability with existing systems could facilitate progressive integrations. To delve deeper into the topic of interoperability in DeFi, also see our in-depth article on DeFi interoperability.

What Changes for the Market (in 5 Points)

  1. From Niche to Mainstream: a regulated onboarding that facilitates retail user access
  2. Price Quality: greater liquidity results in more accurate price discovery
  3. Compliance‑by‑design: the integration of rules directly into the technological infrastructure
  4. Interoperability: ability to interface with other DeFi protocols to create composable markets
  5. New use-cases: applications ranging from event-driven coverage to macro hedging and insights for decision-making processes

Context and Background

Prediction markets have a long history, but adoption has historically been hindered by legal uncertainties. While some on-chain experiments operated in areas bordering on regulation, The Clearing Company bets that an architecture based on explicit rules can finally unlock the sector’s potential, while maintaining the intrinsic transparency of the blockchain. 

For a historical and conceptual overview, see also the dedicated entry on Prediction market – Wikipedia. It remains to be seen how the governance mechanisms and oracle control will be implemented in practice.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/08/28/the-clearing-company-15-million-to-legalize-on-chain-forecasts/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

What if an AI agent signs transactions on your behalf?

What if an AI agent signs transactions on your behalf?

Imagine opening your wallet app, but instead of approving every swap, bridge, or stake, an AI agent does it for you. It reads the contract, checks risks, compares options, and signs the “best” choice in&nbsp;seconds. No more gas anxiety. No more decoding cryptic approvals. Your AI assistant just “handles&nbsp;it.” Sounds like freedom. But what’s really happening when we hand over that&nbsp;power? Delegating trust to a&nbsp;machine Web3 today is built on explicit user consent. Every transaction needs a signature, and every signature implies: I understand what’s happening. But let’s be honest — most people don’t. They click “approve” on unreadable prompts. If an AI agent takes over, that gap widens. Instead of you not understanding, now you don’t even&nbsp;see. This shifts the trust model&nbsp;from: The agent becomes a new layer of abstraction. And with abstraction comes both safety and&nbsp;danger. The upside Speed &amp; convenience AI can parse contracts instantly, catching risks humans would miss. Approvals could become frictionless, without sacrificing security. Context-aware decisions Agents could weigh gas prices, slippage, and token approvals against your personal preferences, then act accordingly. Always-on protection Instead of reacting to phishing attempts, an AI guard could intercept malicious contracts before you even see&nbsp;them. The downside Loss of agency If your AI decides what’s “safe” to sign, are you still in control? Users may become passive, unable to contest decisions. Single point of failure Compromised AI = compromised wallet. If the model is poisoned, your assets could drain in&nbsp;seconds. Opaque decision-making If an AI declines to sign a transaction, can it explain why in a way you trust? Or will users face the same opacity they do with contracts today — just one layer&nbsp;higher? New attack surface Imagine adversaries training prompts to trick the AI. Instead of phishing humans, they’ll phish machines — and the stakes will be&nbsp;higher. UX implications Explainable approvals Every AI-driven signature should come with a human-readable rationale: “I signed this swap because it’s from Uniswap V3, with your preset max slippage, and no unusual approvals.” Override paths Users must retain the ability to bypass or veto. AI should recommend, not&nbsp;dictate. Granular delegation Maybe your agent handles micro-payments but asks for confirmation on large transfers. Trust should be flexible, not absolute. Transparency of the agent itself Who trained it? Where is it running? How is it updated? Without clear answers, the AI becomes another black&nbsp;box. Why it&nbsp;matters The core promise of Web3 is self-sovereignty: you control your assets. But sovereignty means responsibility, and responsibility often feels like friction. AI agents promise to smooth that friction, but at the cost of moving power away from&nbsp;you. The real design challenge isn’t It’s If we solve that, AI won’t just automate Web3 — it’ll make it&nbsp;usable. What if an AI agent signs transactions on your behalf? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1297+0.07%
Share
Medium2025/08/29 00:16
Share
Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4325-2.03%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01942+1.62%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Share
Could Pengu, SPX, or Pepe Be the Next Meme Coin Sensation? A Look at Their Path to Legendary Status

Could Pengu, SPX, or Pepe Be the Next Meme Coin Sensation? A Look at Their Path to Legendary Status

The crypto world is buzzing with speculation about the next big meme coin. Pengu, SPX, and Pepe are capturing attention and sparking discussions. Could one of these digital tokens rise to legendary status? This article explores their journeys, growth potential, and what makes them stand out in a crowded market. Uncover the factors driving their popularity. Pudgy Penguins Price Shows Mixed Signals, Awaiting Breakout Source: tradingview  Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is currently trading between about three to nearly four $0.01. Over the past six months, it's soared almost 237%, reflecting strong potential. The nearest challenge is breaking the four-cent resistance. If it does, pushing towards nearly five $0.01 is possible. However, the price has dipped over 4% in just a week and faces a tough path with losses nearing a quarter in the past month. The current price dances around short-term moving averages, hinting at uncertainty. But PENGU’s upward journey in the long term offers hope, even as short-term numbers battle between gains and losses. The climb past key levels could trigger a significant breakout."Sei Cryptocurrency on the Brink of Breakout with Potential Gains SPX6900 Tests New Heights Despite Recent Dips Source: tradingview  SPX6900's current price is floating between $1.18 and $1.49. Recently, there's been a slight pullback, with a weekly drop of over 6%. Yet, when you look at the bigger picture, the coin has surged by nearly 138% over the last six months. The nearest resistance is at around $1.67; breaking past this could lead SPX to eye the next target of approximately $1.98. If it manages to climb to the second resistance, it could gain over a third in value from current levels. Although there's been a month-long decline of over 40%, SPX's long-term performance shows strength. The current indicators suggest room for growth, provided it can maintain upward momentum. Pepe Gains Ground: Could This Be the Start of a Bull Run? Source: tradingview  Pepe (PEPE) is seeing some price action between $0.000009864 and $0.000011744. It sits just under a resistance point at $0.000012657. If it breaks through, it might head toward the second resistance around $0.000014537, a potential rise of about 24% from its low today. The coin is above its 10-day average but falls short of the 100-day trend. While the price recently dipped 4.38% in a week and 14.37% over the month, it's still higher than six months ago by 28.64%. The RSI at 54.80 suggests it's not overbought nor oversold, hinting room for growth as interest builds. Conclusion Pengu, SPX, and Pepe each have a unique journey and different strengths. Pengu boasts a strong online community. SPX has innovative features that stand out. Pepe, with its connection to popular culture, holds nostalgic appeal. Each one has elements that could make it rise to meme coin sensation status. However, their success will depend on factors like market trends and community support. Investors will need to watch how these coins develop and adapt to future changes. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
SEI
SEI$0.2978-1.78%
SIX
SIX$0.02183-1.13%
SPX6900
SPX$1.227-2.45%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 23:13
Share

Trending News

More

What if an AI agent signs transactions on your behalf?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Could Pengu, SPX, or Pepe Be the Next Meme Coin Sensation? A Look at Their Path to Legendary Status

US Dept. of Commerce Partners With Chainlink to Bring Macroeconomic Data Onchain

Nasdaq-Listed Caliber Unveils Chainlink (LINK) Treasury Reserve