15 New Fall TV Shows To Watch In 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 09:29
Domhnall Gleeson stars in Peacock’s new comedy “The Paper,” a spinoff of sorts of “The Office.” It is the most-anticipated new fall TV shows.

Aaron Epstein/Peacock

Cooler weather and NFL games also mean the arrival of the new TV season. This year brings a number of excellent new fall TV shows, including a few spinoffs, reteaming of some great pairs, and a number of buzzy streaming options. Whether you want to solve mysteries with witty detectives or watch funny banter in a workspace, you can find what you want on this list of the 15 best new fall TV shows.

Best New Fall TV Shows In 2025

The broadcast networks always have a lot of new programs on tap for fall, but streamers have upped their fall game as well. Here are 15 shows that stand out for their high quality, exceptional talent both in front of the camera and behind the scenes, and outstanding early buzz. All debut in September, October or November.

15. 9-1-1: Nashville (ABC), premieres October 9

One of a handful of most-anticipated new network shows, 9-1-1 Nashville is a spinoff of ABC’s successful 9-1-1, from the superlative producing team of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear. The original follows Los Angeles first responders, and the spinoff shifts the focus to first responders in Nashville, including series stars Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, and LeAnn Rimes (appropriate, given the show’s set the country music capital of the world).

Watch 9-1-1 Nashville at 9 p.m. Thursdays on ABC.

14. Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent (CW), premieres September 24

Yes, you read that correctly—the latest Law & Order spinoff is airing on the CW, not NBC. This program originally aired in Canada, where it was the No. 1 new drama in fall 2024. Wy is Law & Order Toronto on the CW instead of NBC, where the original series and its other spinoffs run? Because the CW secured the U.S. rights to the program, which is independent of NBC. The former ordered two seasons of the program, and it’s had luck with existing franchises (think D.C. Comics-based shows) in the past.

Watch Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent here.

13. Marvel Zombies (Disney+), premieres September 24

While the quality of Disney+ Marvel shows has arguably been inconsistent, with more recent efforts failing to gain the same acclaim as the earlier ones, it’s still an event when a new one drops. Marvel Zombies is an animated program that stems from Marvel’s 2021 What If … series, which explored potential alternative timelines of events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). This follows a group of survivors battling superpowered zombies for control of Earth. The voice cast includes MCU staples including Florence Pugh, Paul Rudd, Simu Liu, Randall Park and Elizabeth Olsen.

Watch Marvel Zombies here.

12. The Lowdown (FX), premieres September 23

Ethan Hawke stars as a citizen journalist whose obsession with uncovering and publishing the truth gets him in a lot of sticky situations in The Lowdown, from Reservation Dogs creator Sterlin Harjo. Considering the times we live in, when anyone can say anything on social media that is often accepted as truth without evidence, this should provide some fascinating discourse. Hawke plays Lee Raybon, who wants to expose corruption without exposing his teenage daughter to harm.

Watch The Lowdown here.

11. Chad Powers (Hulu), premieres September 30

In case you missed Glen Powell’s appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay last weekend, which was basically a long ad for this new show from the same corporate parent, Disney, Chad Powers follows a former college football star whose career came to a humiliating end. He decides to disguise himself as someone else to earn another shot at making the NFL. The show is, no joke, based on a prank Eli Manning pulled for his ESPN web series.

Watch Chad Powers here.

10. Boots (Netflix), premieres October 9

This was the last program superproducer Norman Lear worked on before he passed, and it looks intriguing. Based on Greg Cope White’s memoir The Pink Marine, it follows Cameron (Miles Heizer), a closeted young man in the 1990s who joins the Marines and can’t tell anyone he’s gay. It sounds heavy, but it’s billed as a comedic drama with light moments amid the serious ones.

Watch Boots here.

9. Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock), premieres October 16

Here’s something for the true crime fans: A fictionalized drama about the life of infamous serial killer John Wayne Gacy, who killed more than 30 men and boys in the 1970s. Severance’s Michael Chernus plays Gacy, whose psyche is less the focus than tributes to his victims. The series examines how he could have gotten away with his terrible crimes and what was lost by the victims’ families and friends.

Watch Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy here.

8. The Girlfriend (Prime Video), premieres September 10

Amazon has had a few great psychological thrillers, and The Girlfriend may be the next. It stars Emmy nominee Robin Wright (House of Cards) as a psychologist with an idyllic life—until her son brings home a new girlfriend, Cherry (Olivia Cooke). Thus ensues a game of cat and mouse where it’s unclear who is hiding something, the mom or the new love.

Watch The Girlfriend here.

7. The Savant (Apple TV+), premieres September 26

Streaming has an embarrassment of talented women performing in this fall’s shows. Oscar winner Jessica Chastain plays a secret agent nicknamed The Savant for her uncanny ability to track down domestic extremists. The show sprang from a Cosmopolitan story profiling a real-life agent fighting domestic terrorists online.

Watch The Savant here.

6. The Beast in Me (Netflix), premieres November 13

Producer Howard Gordon and actress Claire Danes (Homeland) reteam for this thriller. Danes plays bestselling author Aggie Wiggs, who has suffered from writer’s block since her son’s death. She comes out of her stasis after a notorious murder suspect moves in next door—and she tries to figure out if he actually killed his wife. The show has an impeccable pedigree; other producers include Jodie Foster and Conan O’Brien.

Watch The Beast in Me here.

5. Boston Blue (CBS), premieres October 17

Following the series finale of the long-running police procedural Blue Bloods on CBS, the network gives Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny his own spinoff. Danny has transferred from the NYPD to the Boston Police Department, where his new partner also hails from a family of cops (Danny’s dad was the NYPD commissioner).

Watch Boston Blue on Fridays at 9 p.m. on CBS.

“NCIS: Tony & Ziva” is a spinoff of CBS’s “NCIS” that airs on Paramount+ and is one of the most-anticipated new fall TV shows.

Marcell Piti/Paramount+

4. NCIS: Tony & Ziva (Paramount+), premieres September 4

One of the most beloved couplings on NCIS was “Very Special” Agent Tony DiNozzo and Mossad Agent Ziva David, who, unbeknownst to Tony, had a child together who was only revealed after Ziva faked her death. Whew. Years later, the three form an uneasy but functional unit, though Tony and Ziva continue to insist they aren’t together. That changes when Tony’s company suffers a cyberattack, and he and Ziva go on the run across Europe to bring down the bad guys.

Watch NCIS: Tony & Ziva here.

3. Black Rabbit (Netflix), premieres September 18

Jude Law plays Jake, a successful, on-the-rise restaurateur who seems to have everything right in his life—until his troubled brother, Vince (Jason Bateman), resurfaces to wreak havoc. The two co-founded the successful restaurant Black Rabbit, but Vince stepped away. His return threatens to derail the nightspot’s success, and Jake has to decide how far he’ll go to protect his brother.

You can watch Black Rabbit here.

2. Task (HBO), premiere September 7

Anyone who loved HBO’s Mare of Easttown, take note: This series is also created and written by Brad Inglesby, and it also stars a big name as an investigator. Mark Ruffalo plays an FBI agent looking into violent robberies perpetrated by a family man (Tom Pelphrey) who doesn’t seem the type to do these sorts of things—much like the murderer in Easttown. This, too, is set in Pennsylvania (rural this time), so maybe we’ll get another fun Saturday Night Live sketch about accents.

Watch Task here.

1. The Paper (Peacock), premieres September 4

More than two decades ago, a documentary crew began recording the antics of a paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Now, that same crew brings its cameras to a Midwestern newspaper struggling to survive in a digital world. From the creators and executive producers behind The Office comes a new satire that seems very relevant to the current state of media.

Watch The Paper here.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tonifitzgerald/2025/09/04/15-new-fall-tv-shows-to-watch-in-2025/

