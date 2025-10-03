15,000% Upside On The Table For Three Meme Coins, One Dogecoin Challenger Could Hit It By Year End

Crypto News

The hunt for the next meme coin blast is heating up, with Telegram groups, X spaces, and forums debating which names could deliver life changing gains.

Three tickers dominate the chatter. Pepeto (PEPETO), is already shaping up as a Dogecoin challenger thanks to presale traction and a utility led edge in defi. Meanwhile, Pengu and Pump are building momentum but are seen as longer plays, with many expecting their biggest upside closer to 2027.

Pepeto, A 2025 Dogecoin Challenger In The Making

Pepeto is not just another meme coin riding a trend, a hype wave. With more than $6.8 million raised in presale and a token price of only $0.000000156, it offers the low entry point investors want. Beyond hype, the team shipped the PepetoSwap demo exchange, a zero fee platform set to list the next wave of meme coins in 2026. That kind of progress before listings sets it apart.

Holders can also stake at 224% APY, multiplying positions well before launch day. With the same 420 trillion max supply as Pepe, Pepeto builds on the meme legacy with a stronger angle, Pepe may have taken the P E P E letters, but Pepeto kept T for Technology and O for Opportunity, the two traits many investors rate most.

Some analysts suggest that if Pepeto climbs to Pepe’s current price of $0.000009157, early presale buyers could see huge multiples on entry. Add staking rewards, and Pepeto’s upside looks even more compelling for an Ethereum meme coin aiming at the best crypto lists.

Pengu, From NFT Culture To Market Play

Pengu began as an NFT collection and has now evolved into a meme coin with a $2.3 billion market cap at roughly $0.036 per token. With nearly 63 billion tokens in circulation and steady community growth, it notched a 20 percent rise in the last week.

Even so, to print a 15,000 percent run, Pengu would need to push past $5, which feels ambitious even for a project tied to the expanding NFT and collectibles lane. Pepeto, by contrast, offers a fraction of a cent entry, so the room for exponential multiples is far greater, and the story is already drawing comparisons to Shiba Inu’s famous surge.

Pump, Meme Launchpad On Solana

Pump.fun, better known as Pump, has earned a reputation as the place to launch meme coins on Solana. Its token trades around $0.006 with a circulating supply of 354 billion. The platform has powered countless meme launches and even raised $600 million in minutes earlier this year, showing how strong appetite remains.

Yet while Pump channels Solana’s meme energy, Pepeto blends infrastructure with narrative. With a presale entry far lower than Pump and a live demo exchange already in use, Pepeto’s traction is pulling in retail traders and early whales hunting the next x100 play across defi.

Price Prediction, How Pepeto Could Deliver 15,000 Percent Gains

At today’s presale price of $0.000000156, a $10,000 stake in Pepeto secures about 64.10 billion tokens. If Pepeto follows the path of leading meme coins, the possible upside is striking.

Scenario, Target Price, Value of $10,000 Investment

Value of $10,000 Investment Pepeto reaches Pepe’s price ($0.000009157) Pepeto climbs halfway to Dogecoin’s price ($0.114961) Pepeto matches Dogecoin’s price ($0.229922)

• Hitting Pepe’s current price implies a 58.7x return, plus 5,770%, with the same max supply, 420T.

• Half of Dogecoin’s price implies a 736x return, plus 73,000%.

• Matching Dogecoin’s price implies a 1,473x return, plus 147,385%.

Even the conservative case, Pepeto only reaching Pepe’s current price, turns $10,000 into more than $600,000. Combined with the 224% staking APY, early holders increase token count further, making the 15,000 percent headline target feel realistic in this cycle.

By Year End, Final Thoughts

Meme coins remain speculative but full of potential. Pengu and Pump may see their strongest surges by 2027 as their ecosystems mature. Pepeto, however, stands out now. With its presale already over $6.8 million raised, staking at 224% APY, and a backstory tied to Pepe’s origins, it is drawing the kind of attention SHIB once did among best crypto watchers.

If it moves from $0.000000156 to Pepe’s trading levels, early buyers could be staring at once in a cycle gains. The question investors ask now is simple, is Pepeto the next Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, or Pepe. Only early believers and stackers will confirm. For details, the PEPETO website lists presale steps, and the community is active on Telegram and Twitter.

Act, Buy, And Stake Now Before Listing

Connect your MetaMask or Trust Wallet

Visit the official site, pepeto.io

Choose to pay with USDT, ETH, BNB, or credit card.

Buy at the current presale price of $0.000000156.

Stake for 224% APY and hold as the project grows.

To buy PEPETO, make sure to use the official website, https://pepeto.io . As the listing draws closer, some may try to misuse the name with fake platforms. Stay cautious and verify the source.

Website, https://pepeto.io

Telegram, https://t.me/pepeto_channel

X, https://x.com/Pepetocoin

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories







Next article