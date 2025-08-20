$153.8M Dogecoin Mining Boost as Trump-Linked Thumzup Acquires Dogehash

Quick Highlights

Thumzup Media acquires Dogehash Technologies in a $153.8 million all-stock deal.

The combined entity will be rebranded as Dogehash Technologies Holdings, Inc., trading under ticker XDOG.

The merger aims to create the world’s largest Dogecoin mining platform, integrating 2,500 Scrypt ASIC miners and Dogecoin’s Layer-2 protocol (DogeOS) for enhanced mining efficiency and yield.

Thumzup Media's Strategic Acquisition

In a significant move within the cryptocurrency sector, Thumzup Media Corporation, a digital-asset treasury firm backed by Donald Trump Jr., has announced its acquisition of Dogehash Technologies in an all-stock transaction valued at $153.8 million.

This acquisition aims to create the world’s largest Dogecoin mining platform, combining Thumzup’s digital asset strategy with Dogehash’s industrial-scale mining operations.

The merged entity will be rebranded as Dogehash Technologies Holdings, Inc., trading on Nasdaq under the ticker XDOG.

A Leader in Dogecoin Mining

Dogehash Technologies operates approximately 2,500 Scrypt ASIC miners across North America, focusing on mining Dogecoin (DOGE) and Litecoin (LTC). The company plans to expand its fleet through the rest of 2025 and into 2026, with an emphasis on renewable-energy-powered data centers.

By scaling its production capacity, Dogehash aims to secure a dominant position in the Dogecoin mining sector.

Integration of Dogecoin Layer-2 Staking

The merger plans to integrate Dogecoin’s Layer-2 protocol, DogeOS, to enhance mining efficiency and provide higher yields beyond standard block rewards.

This integration aims to offer competitive mining opportunities to miners within the Dogecoin ecosystem, leveraging decentralized finance (DeFi) products to amplify returns.

Thumzup’s Expansion into Crypto Mining

Thumzup Media, previously known for its digital marketing services, has pivoted into the cryptocurrency sector, focusing on building a diversified digital-asset infrastructure.

The acquisition of Dogehash Technologies marks a significant step in Thumzup’s strategy to become a leading player in the crypto mining industry.

The company’s expansion into crypto mining aligns with the growing interest in digital assets and the increasing demand for sustainable mining practices.