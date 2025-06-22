Trader 0xcB92's ETH short position now has a floating profit of $21.45 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the smart trader 0xcB92 has not yet closed his short position of 40,000 ETH (90.3 million USD), with unrealized profits exceeding 21.45 million USD. This address has made a profit of more than 20 million USD from trading ETH in the past month.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.